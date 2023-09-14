Astros Crawfish Boil: September 14, 2023

The Houston Astros get an off day after a disturbing home series against the Oakland Athletics.

At least it ended with a resounding victory, ninth inning notwithstanding. Maybe playoff Hunter Brown has emerged.

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

On This Date

On September 14, 1992, the 67-76 Astros were hosting the 64-79 San Francisco Giants at the Astrodome. Willie Blair (5-6, 3.34) pitched six innings of one-hit shutout ball, striking out seven and walking two for the win. Xavier Hernandez (7, 2.20) earned a nine-out save (remember those?) with three scoreless innings.

Jeff Bagwell (14) opened the scoring with a solo shot in the fourth off Giants starter Kevin Rogers. Houston really broke it open in the sixth. After Steve Finley led off with a single and Ken Caminiti drew a walk, Bagwell hit a single to juice the bags. Pete Incaviglia followed with an RBI single, Luis Gonzalez followed that with a bases-loaded walk, and Casey Candaele drove another home on a sacrifice fly for Houston’s first out of the inning. Caminiti topped it off with an RBI single in the seventh for a 5-0 Houston victory.

Houston Astros Birthdays

Backstop Cody Clark (42) appeared in 16 games for Houston in the 2013 season, going four-for-38 from the plate with a double and a walk.

LHP Frank Carpin (85) pitched 10 times in relief for the 1966 Astros, walking six and striking out two in six innings. He had a 4.89 FIP and a 2.500 WHIP, allowing seven runs (five earned).

SS Jose Robledo (20) recently completed his second season at the Dominican complex. After slashing .200/.235/.256 for the DSL Blue last year, he upgraded to a line of .270/.374/.338 for the DSL Orange this year. He also grew his plate discipline by leaps and bounds. Last season, four walks, 39 K in 132 PA. This year, 22 walks, 32 K’s in 176 PA.

From July 4 through July 8 this year, Robledo went 9-for-16 over four games, with a double, a triple, and an RBI. He walked twice and only struck out twice during the short hitting streak, with a 1.361 OPS.

Robledo gets reps at every infield position, but puts up his best defensive metrics, by far, at second base. Over his two seasons at shortstop, he’s made 10 errors in 115 chances at the six (.913), compared to three errors in 122 chances at second base (.975).

Look for Robledo next year with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. If things shake out like Robledo no doubt hopes, he’ll be backing up Jose Altuve and learning from the master in 2028.