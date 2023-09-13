Astros Dominate Game Three, 6-2 Over A's

Well, it turns out there's life after losing two in a row to the lowly As after all.

A sweep at home would have been devastating, but the Astros got no-hit pitching for eight innings and found their swings, getting six runs on three homers.

After the As bombed future HOFer Justin Verlander the night before, the Astro pitching staff had a combined no-hitter going into the ninth, starting with five innings from Hunter Brown. Ryan Pressly spoiled the no-hitter, allowing two hits and two runs in the ninth inning.

Meanwhile, three home runs accounted for the bulk of the Astros runs. It started with four runs in the third from back-to-back jacks by Yordan Alvarez, a three-run job hit almost 118 MPH and Alex Bregman. In the eighth inning, a solo shot by Kyle Tucker accounted for the Astros' sixth run. It was his career # 100. Yainer Diaz added a two-run double.

Air Yordan said it's time to take flight. pic.twitter.com/KvixqzKhqd — Houston Astros (@astros) September 14, 2023

Zooming from first to home. pic.twitter.com/NodEJGC7eq — Houston Astros (@astros) September 14, 2023

20th Astro to reach 100 home runs. pic.twitter.com/yc5CpKessc — Houston Astros (@astros) September 14, 2023

The Astro did not gain ground on Texas or Seattle and remained one and 1.5 games ahead, respectively. They did gain a game for the third WC berth and are now 2.5 games ahead of Toronto.

The Astros are off tomorrow before heading to Kansas City. Hopefully, they'll thrive on a little road cooking.