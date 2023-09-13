Astros Prospect Report: September 12th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (55-84) won 8-1 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the first on a Loperfido 2 run HR. They got another run in the 2nd inning on a Bannon solo HR. Blanco got the start and was dominant striking out 12 over 6 scoreless innings. The offense added one in the 5th on a Hensley walk. They would get 2 more in the 6th on a Bannon single and Whitocmb capped it off with a 2 run HR in the 7th inning. The pen was solid closing out the 8-1 win.
Note: Loperfido has 23 HR, 70 RBI this season.
- David Hensley, DH: 0-for-4, RBI, 2 BB
- Corey Julks, LF: 2-for-5, R, BB, SB
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 2-for-6, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI
- Pedro Leon, CF: 0-for-3, 2 R, 3 BB
- Shay Whitcomb, 2B: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Bligh Madris, 1B: 1-for-5, R
- Rylan Bannon, 3B: 4-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 12 K (WIN)
- Bennett Sousa, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Seth Martinez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (67-66) won 12-0 (BOX SCORE)
Robaina started for the Hooks and was great tossing 5 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Corona RBI single. They got 2 more runs in the 3rd on a Dezenzo 2 run HR. The Hooks blew it open in the 3rd scoring 9 runs on a Melton grand slam, Dezenzo solo HR, Stevens 2 run double, Wagner RBI double and a Corona RBI single. The pen tossed 4 scoreless innings to close out the 12-0 win.
Note: Dezenzo has 7 HR over his last 12 games.
- Will Wagner, 2B: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 2-for-5, 2 RBI
- Zach Daniels, RF: 1-for-5, R
- Jacob Melton, DH: 3-for-6, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 3-for-4, 3 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI
- Jordan Brewer, LF: 1-for-4, R, 2 BB
- Chad Stevens, SS: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- Garrett Wolforth, C: 2-for-4, R
- Julio Robaina, LHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN)
- Peyton Plumlee, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Spencer Arrighetti - 8:45 CT
CC: TBD - 12:05 CT
AV: SEASON OVER
FV: SEASON OVER
Loading comments...