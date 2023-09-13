Astros Prospect Report: September 12th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (55-84) won 8-1 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first on a Loperfido 2 run HR. They got another run in the 2nd inning on a Bannon solo HR. Blanco got the start and was dominant striking out 12 over 6 scoreless innings. The offense added one in the 5th on a Hensley walk. They would get 2 more in the 6th on a Bannon single and Whitocmb capped it off with a 2 run HR in the 7th inning. The pen was solid closing out the 8-1 win.

Note: Loperfido has 23 HR, 70 RBI this season.

Ronel Blanco , RHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 12 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 12 K (WIN) Bennett Sousa , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Seth Martinez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (67-66) won 12-0 (BOX SCORE)

Robaina started for the Hooks and was great tossing 5 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Corona RBI single. They got 2 more runs in the 3rd on a Dezenzo 2 run HR. The Hooks blew it open in the 3rd scoring 9 runs on a Melton grand slam, Dezenzo solo HR, Stevens 2 run double, Wagner RBI double and a Corona RBI single. The pen tossed 4 scoreless innings to close out the 12-0 win.

Note: Dezenzo has 7 HR over his last 12 games.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN) Peyton Plumlee , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Spencer Arrighetti - 8:45 CT

CC: TBD - 12:05 CT

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER