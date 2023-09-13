 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: September 12th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times
Hooks’ Julio Robaina pitches during the game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Whataburger Field on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (55-84) won 8-1 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first on a Loperfido 2 run HR. They got another run in the 2nd inning on a Bannon solo HR. Blanco got the start and was dominant striking out 12 over 6 scoreless innings. The offense added one in the 5th on a Hensley walk. They would get 2 more in the 6th on a Bannon single and Whitocmb capped it off with a 2 run HR in the 7th inning. The pen was solid closing out the 8-1 win.

Note: Loperfido has 23 HR, 70 RBI this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (67-66) won 12-0 (BOX SCORE)

Robaina started for the Hooks and was great tossing 5 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Corona RBI single. They got 2 more runs in the 3rd on a Dezenzo 2 run HR. The Hooks blew it open in the 3rd scoring 9 runs on a Melton grand slam, Dezenzo solo HR, Stevens 2 run double, Wagner RBI double and a Corona RBI single. The pen tossed 4 scoreless innings to close out the 12-0 win.

Note: Dezenzo has 7 HR over his last 12 games.

A+: Asheville Tourists (51-76) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (60-72) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Spencer Arrighetti - 8:45 CT

CC: TBD - 12:05 CT

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER

