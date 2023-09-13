Astros Crawfish Boil: September 13, 2023

Welcome to the Wednesday Boil!

Astros fall to .500 at home as JV stumbles

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Wade Miller (47) made 123 starts in Houston’s rotation from 2000 through 2004. He posted a 58-39 record and a 3.87 ERA with a 1.309 WHIP. He struck out 659 in 768 innings.

RHP Nelson Cruz (51) made 109 appearances for Houston in 2001 and 2002, mostly in relief. He struck out 136 in 160 2⁄ 3 innings, with a 1.338 WHIP and a 5-9 record with two saves.

Infielder Mike Fischlin (68) played in 58 games for Houston between 1977 and 1980, hitting .127 as a shortstop and sometime pinch hitter.

RHP Billy Smith (69) started once for the 1981 Astros, also making nine trips out of the pen. In 20 2⁄ 3 innings, he had a 3.05 ERA and a 1.113 WHIP.

1B Jim Obradovich (1949-2012) went three-for-17 with a triple and a pair of RBI in 1978, appearing in 10 games for the Astros.