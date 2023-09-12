Astros Crawfish Boil: September 12, 2023

Welcome to the Tuesday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Powerful Astros uncharacteristically quiet in shutout loss (MLB)

“This team is absolutely maddening” - MLB Twitter reacts as Houston Astros suffer DISAPPOINTING 4-0 loss against (FirstSportz)

Astros insider: Framber Valdez finding a balance with his cutter (Houston Chronicle)

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve earns AL Player of the Week off of 6 home runs vs. Texas, San Diego (ABC 13)

Here’s how Astros red-hot offense now measures up to league’s best (SportsMap)

AL West News

Julio becomes 2nd Mariner to record 30-30 season (MLB)

11-inning loss to Angels knocks M’s from playoff position (Reuters)

Former Mississippi State standout Brent Rooker finds niche in Oakland (Daily Journal)

Angels slugger Shohei Ohtani scratched because of right oblique injury (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Kylen, Bip break down A’s rookie Zack Gelof’s first 50 MLB games (NBC Sports Bay Area)

Grichuk has RBI single to key Angels’ three-run 10th in 8-5 win over Mariners (Beloit Daily News)

For the Rangers and Evan Carter, the time is now — even if it wasn’t a part of plan (The Athletic)

Rangers try to keep win streak alive against the Blue Jays (AP News)

MLB News (MLB)

50 homers! 127 RBIs! Eye-popping numbers from Olson

Mookie goes where only one other leadoff batter has

Pham makes Mets pay for trade in return to New York

Orioles focused on finishing final stretch strong

Woodruff goes the distance for 1st shutout of his career

Cubs’ youth, veterans team up in comeback win in Denver

Postseason Watch: Bracket, tiebreakers and more

Piazza, Mets keeping memory of Sept. 11 victims alive

Houston Astros Birthday

RHP Kyle Weiland (37) started three games for the Astros in 2012, losing three times. He struck out 13 over 17 2⁄ 3 innings, also allowing 13 earned runs.

Utility Infielder Pat Listach (56) played five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers from 1992 through 1996. His final MLB season, 1997, he played in 52 games for Houston. Listach hit .182 while appearing at shortstop and all three outfield positions (but not at the same time).