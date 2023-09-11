Game 145 Thread. September 10, 2023, 7:10 CT. A’s @ Astros

The Astros need to make hay. They play nine of their next 12 games against the two worst teams in baseball, the A’s and Royals, starting with the A’s tonight. The Astros are 2.5 games ahead of the Mariners, with one less game remaining to play than the Mariners. The Astros and Mariners will face off in Seattle in the second to last series of the year in what could decide the AL West. But probably not if the Astros take care of business in the next 12-game span.

