Astros Crawfish Boil: September 11, 2023

Welcome to the Monday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Kyle Tucker 12th with 2 triples in an inning, driving in runs with each as Astros rout Padres 12-2 (AP News)

José Altuve launches a two-run home run to extend the Astros’ lead over the Padres (FOX Sports)

Houston Astros Stars and Wives Turn Out to Support a Former Teammate and Allie LaForce In Touching $600,000 Night (PaperCity Magazine)

Padres lose by 10 to Astros, are eliminated from National League West contention; ‘a lot of bad stuff for us’ (San Diego Union-Tribune)

David Stearns talking to Astros is more nightmare fuel for Yankees fans (Yanks Go Yard)

AL West News

Rookie right-hander struggles again as Oakland A’s lose to Texas Rangers (The Mercury News)

Rangers hope to have stabilized following series victory over Oakland (WFAA)

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers had enough with recent past (Dallas Morning News)

Kotsay sees ‘encouraging signs’ in A’s offense despite 9-4 loss to Rangers (NBC Sports Bay Area)

Eflin gets 14th win, Rays beat Mariners 6-3 to take 3 of 4 in series between contenders (goSkagit)

Rays sting Seattle pitchers, sink Mariners across three straight in Tampa Bay (Tacoma News Tribune)

Rays taking notes on potential playoff opponents down the stretch (Tampa Bay Times)

MLB rumors: Angels open to Mike Trout trade, but there’s a catch (ClutchPoints)

Rosenberg gets 1st career win as 2 balk calls on Bibee help Angels to 2-1 victory over Guardians (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Braves punch October ticket thanks to ... guess who?

Yankees no-hit into 11th inning — but walk off in 13th

Frelick’s unreal wall-crashing gem keeps no-no alive — for a bit

Domínguez out for season with torn UCL

Wacky sixth paves way for Jays’ sweep ahead of critical stretch

Happ’s handiwork, clutch pitching get Cubs back on track

The best players who haven’t won a World Series — yet

Series win leaves Dodgers feeling sunny after rain-soaked set

Eulogies

Now down to 26 possible World Series Champions after two more bite the dust...

Colorado Rockies (March 30, 2023 — September 8, 2023)

With their 9-8 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Friday, September 8, the Colorado Rockies were eliminated from all possible postseason contention. The Rockies have made it to the playoffs only five times through their history, most recently getting swept out of the NLDS in three games by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018.

The 2023 season started out just swell for the Rockies, with wins over the San Diego Padres in their first two games. After losing their next four, they’d never again get to the .500 mark. They managed to swing a 15-13 month in May but posted a 36-76 record in non-three-lettered-day months. Catcher Elias Díaz was the Rockies’ lone All-Star representative, after putting up a .277/.328/.435 first-half slashline, with nine jacks and 45 RBI.

The Astros part in Colorado’s season was limited to four games — two in MMP just before the ASB and two just after at Coors Field. The Astros won 4-1 and 6-4 at home, then dropped a 4-3 decision before closing the short road series with a 4-1 victory. It’s not all bad news a mile high, however. The Rock locked up Germán Márquez to a two-year $20 million extension. Márquez has been sidelined after undergoing TJS in May, but provides the Rockies with an above-average arm for next season after the-all-star break and all of 2025.

In the meantime, Colorado will join Oakland and Kansas City on the bench, along with...

Chicago White Sox (March 30, 2023 — September 10, 2023)

With their 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon, the Chicago White Sox dropped to 55-88 for the season, which means they can no longer catch the Minnesota Twins, even if they win every game and Minnesota loses all of theirs. The Sox have long been eliminated from the wildcard race.

Chicago had a losing record in all but one month in 2023, managing a 15-14 month in May then following it up with a 13-13 June. Not a bad middle of the season, but outside of those two months, they were 27-60. Like most of the non-contenders this season, the White Sox were represented at the mid-season classic by one player, CF Luis Robert Jr. Robert has collected 5.1 bWAR so far this season, and the rest of the team has accumulated 1.4.

As for Houston’s common action with the Pale Hose, The Astros did win the season series four-games-to-three.

The 26 teams remaining are all mathematically able to get above .500 for the season, but I don’t think all of them will.

Houston Astros Birthdays

Corner Infielder Brandon Laird (36) appeared in 42 games for Houston in 2012 and 2013, hitting .198 with six home runs and 15 RBI.