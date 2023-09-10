Houston Astros Host Oakland Athletics — Series Preview

The Houston Astros have three more games against the Oakland Athletics.

Houston has already clinched the season series against Oakland, winning nine-of-10 so far. In their last meeting, the Astros won, 3-2 on July 23. Hunter Brown pitched six innings of two-run ball, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out four. Hector Neris (6-2, 1.48) earned the win, and Bryan Abreu (3, 2.66) struck out two in his inning of work.

Oakland wrapped up their three-game set against the Texas Rangers with a loss yesterday, 9-4. Luis Medina (3-9, 5.68 ERA) took the loss, allowing five runs in 4 1⁄ 3 innings. Tyler Soderstrom (3) went deep in the losing effort.

With Houston’s win on Sunday, the Astros clinched a winning record for the season, at 82-62. Prior to their series opening loss to San Diego, the Astros hadn’t recorded non-consecutive wins or losses since August 10. Following that date, Houston went WWLLWWLLLWWLLLWWWWWLLLWWW. By claiming the final two games of the series with the Padres, Houston is due for another winning streak.

Houston defeated San Diego by a 12-2 final on Sunday. Jose Altuve (16) went deep, and Kyle Tucker hit two triples in the sixth inning. J.P. France (11-5, 3.61) earned the win, striking out five over six innings. He gave up one run on four hits and five walks.

Gametimes and Starting Pitchers

Monday at 7:10 PM CT — Mason Miller (0-2, 3.09) vs. Framber Valdez (11-9, 3.30)

Tuesday at 7:10 PM CT — J.P. Sears (4-11, 4.51) vs. Justin Verlander (11-7, 3.23)

Wednesday at 6:10 PM CT — Paul Blackburn (4-4, 3.88) vs. Hunter Brown (10-11, 4.78)

All-Time Head-to-Head

Houston is 106-91 against the A’s through their shared history. The Astros .538 winning percentage is their 10th best against another team. Houston is also 3-1 against the A’s in the postseason, winning the 2020 ALDS three-games-to-one.