 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 136 Thread. September 1, 2023, 7:10 CT. Yankees @ Astros

Verlander hopes to continue his dominance over the Yankees

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
MLB: Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

For more on this game and the Astros series check out Kevin’s analysis HERE.

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...