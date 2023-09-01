Astros Crawfish Boil: September 1, 2023

Welcome to the Friday Boil!

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

Astros Minors

Eulogy

The Chicago White Sox seem poised to be the third domino to fall, but they’re still clinging to life. If Minnesota loses 24 of their last 28, and the Sox win 22 of their last 28, and the Guardians win no more than 10 of their last 28, and the Tigers go below .500 for the rest of the way, then Chicago will be in. Pretty tall order.

Houston Astros Birthdays

Friday

LHP Pat House (83) played in 24 games for the 1967 and 1968 Astros. He struck out eight batters in 20 1⁄ 3 innings, with a 1.475 WHIP and a 2.96 FIP.

LHP Dean Stone’s (1930-2018) major league career, which started in 1953 and ended in 1963, just slightly overlapped Houston’s existence in MLB. In 1962, he was part of the Colt .45’s opening day roster, as their number three starter. He couldn’t have started much better, tossing back-to-back shutouts on April 12 and 19 against the Chicago Cubs. In 15 appearances in total, including seven starts, Stone was 3-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 31 K’s in 52 1⁄ 3 innings. In late-June, the Colts traded him to the Chicago White Sox for Russ Kemmerer.

Saturday

None? Yeah. None. Weird.

Sunday

LHP Troy Patton (38) started his eventual six-season MLB career with the 2007 Astros, for whom he pitched 12 2⁄ 3 innings and struck out eight with a 3.55 ERA.

LF Luis Gonzalez (56) began his 19-season big league career in 1990 with the Astros, and played with them until partway through the 1995 season and again in 1997. In 745 games, he hit .266/.335/.417 with 62 jacks and 366 RBI. He also stole 63 bases, but he probably shouldn’t have, with a success rate of just 58 percent.

OF Dave Clark (61) closed out his 13-season career with the Astros in 1998. In 93 games he hit .206.

SS/LF Alan Bannister (72) played nine of his 913 career major league games with the 1984 Astros. He went four-for-20 with a pair of doubles.