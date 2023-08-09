 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 115 Thread. August 9, 2023, 6:05 CT. Astros @ Orioles

Which Cristian Javier shows up today?

By William Metzger(bilbos)
MLB: Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista (74) stands on the pitcher’s mound after giving up a grand slam to Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

No Diaz. No Singleton. Rock on Maldonado. Rock on Abreu...Maybe. Someday.

