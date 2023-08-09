Astros Crawfish Boil: August 9, 2023

Welcome to the Tuesday Boil!

Houston Astros Birthdays

Corner infielder Mike Lamb (48) played for the Astros from 2004 through 2007, slashing .281/.342/.464 with 49 jacks and 196 RBI.

RHP Bob Scanlan (57) pitched 27 times out of the bullpen for the 1998 Astros. He posted a 3.08 ERA and struck out only nine in 26 1⁄ 3 innings. His 1.405 WHIP was the second-best mark he posted through his nine-season MLB career.

CF Tommie Agee (1942-2001) played 84 games for the 1973 Astros, hitting .235 with eight home runs and 15 RBI.

LHP Claude Osteen (84) made 23 appearances for the 1974 Astros, including 21 starts. He was 9-9 with a 3.71 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 138 1⁄ 3 innings.

OF Román Mejias (1925-2023) appeared in 146 games for the nascent 1962 Houston Colt .45s. As a mainstay of their inaugural outfield, he slashed .286/.326/.445 with 24 home runs, 76 RBI, and 12 stolen bases.