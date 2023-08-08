Astros Crawfish Boil: August 8, 2023

Welcome to the Tuesday Boil!

Houston Astros: Baltimore Orioles on deck (houstonchronicle.com)

Video Biden praises World Series champion Astros during White House celebration (abcnews.com)

Fans Rally Behind New Presidential Candidate 15 Months Before Elections as Houston Astros Take Centre Stage in Washington (essentiallysports.com)

spoiler alert: It’s Dusty

Orioles try to keep home win streak going, host the Astros (abc13.com)

Astros call up former top prospect after eight years away from team (clutchpoints.com)

World reacts to Joe Biden’s hilarious message for Dusty Baker (thecomeback.com)

Astros’ Justin Verlander & Jeimer Candelario highlight best post trade deadline moves | Flippin Bats (foxsports.com)

Oakland A’s Las Vegas Move Has Owner John Fisher Caught In Fans’ Ire (bloomberg.com)

Ken Waldichuk bounces back for A’s in loss (mlb.com)

A’s Kotsay impressed with Waldichuk’s command in strong start (nbcsportsbayarea.com)

Padres play the Mariners after Campusano’s 4-hit game (ca.style.yahoo.com)

Padres look to halt skid at Mariners (deadspin.com)

Mariners’ second-half magic, playoff optimism are back after Angels sweep (seattletimes.com)

Ohtani stands alone with yet another multi-tool stat (mlb.com)

In Photos: Shohei Ohtani poses with manager Phil Nevin after receiving A.L. Player of the Month honors (sportskeeda.com)

It’s really a treat to watch Ohtani continue to excel while the Angels lost every game last week.

Why the Angels Kept Shohei Ohtani at MLB’s Trade Deadline (nytimes.com)

Costly A’s error in seventh inning opens door for Rangers comeback (sports.yahoo.com)

Rangers’ Josh Jung to undergo thumb surgery, expected to be out 6 weeks: Who fills in at 3B? (theathletic.com)

Rangers take 7-game win streak into game against the Athletics (tylerpaper.com)

Blue Jays prevail after Ryu’s no-hit outing cut short by liner off knee

In rut with RISP, frustration boils over for Boone, Yankees

‘Changed the outcome’: Disputed check-swing call precedes walk-off

10 hitters with a rare blend of speed and power

6 reasons MLB games are hottest ticket in town

Turner answers ovations with game-winning HR

Mead’s callup sparks intercontinental family odyssey

Witt’s bat makes history, then gets taken away

Exclusive: Orioles announcer Kevin Brown removed from booth for comments on lack of previous wins (awfulannouncing.com)

RHP Jack Cassel (43) tossed 30 1⁄ 3 innings for the 2008 Astros, putting up a 5.24 FIP and 1.516 WHIP. He struck out 14.

OF Ray Montgomery (54) played in 47 games for Houston from 1996 through 1998. He hit .241 with one home run and eight RBI.

RHP John Hudek (57) was the 1994 NL Rookie of the Year runner-up. He also made the All Star team in his first ML season. He played for Houston through 1997, appearing in 116 games and going 5-7 with a 4.42 ERA and a 1.328 WHIP. He struck out 118 in 116 innings.

RHP Mark Ross (69) pitched in 14 games for the Astros between 1982 and 1985. He pitched 21 1⁄ 3 innings, holding opponents to a ridiculous 0.844 WHIP.

First baseman Mike Ivie (1952-2023) played for four teams over an 11-season ML career. In 26 games for the Astros in 1981 and 1982, he went 12-for-48 from the plate.

OF Jose Cruz (76) played 13 seasons for the Astros from 1975 through 1987, twice making the All Star team. In 1,870 games, he hit .292/.359/.429 with 138 homers and 942 RBI. He ranks fourth on Houston’s all-time leaderboard with 288 stolen bases.

2B Johnny Temple (1927-1994) appeared in 131 games for the Houston Colt .45s in 1962 and 1963. He put together a .264/339/.314 slashline by walking 48 times against 35 strikeouts.