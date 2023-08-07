Houston Astros Visit Baltimore Orioles — Series Preview

The Astros get three shots at the Baltimore Orioles, starting Tuesday night.

Gametimes & Starting Pitchers

Tuesday at 6:05 PM CT — Framber Valdez (9-7, 3.07) vs. Grayson Rodriguez (2-3, 6.09)

Wednesday at 6:05 PM CT — Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.39) vs. Jack Flaherty (8-6, 4.28)

Thursday at 11:35 AM CT — Hunter Brown (8-7, 4.07) vs. Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.61)

Standings

Houston Astros: 64-49, .589, second in the AL West, 2.5 games behind the division-leading Texas Rangers. Fourth in the AL, currently in the second wildcard position, one game ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays. Sixth in MLB. On pace for 92-70. Last 10: LWLWWWLWLW. Playoff Odds: 78.7 percent.

Baltimore Orioles: 70-42, .625, first in the AL East, three games ahead of the second-place Tampa Bay Rays. First in the AL, Second in MLB, 1.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves. On pace for 101-61. Last 10: WLWWWLWWWW. Playoff Odds: 99.8 percent.

Houston’s date with Baltimore, paired with an off day, made Monday a perfect day for the Astros to make the customary visit to the President after winning the 2022 World Series.

Houston last played against Baltimore last season, a four-game set from September 22 through September 25. The clubs split, with the O’s taking the first two and the ‘stros taking the final two. In the series finale, Houston defeated the Orioles 6-3 in 11 innings. Cristian Javier pitched six innings of one-hit ball, walking zero and striking out eight. Despite blowing the eventual save opportunity, Hector Neris (6-4 3.82) got the victory, allowing an unearned run in the 10th inning on a pair of hits. He also struck out a pair. Aledmys Díaz led the offense with two singles and a double.

The Astros come into town to finish up their seven-game AL East roadtrip, after splitting four with the New York Yankees. Houston won the final game on Sunday, 9-7 despite their pitching staff walking a season-high 12 batters. J.P. France (8-3, 2.75) earned the win in relief, and Bryan Abreu (4) earned a four-out save, striking out a pair. Jake Meyers (9, 10) led the offense with a pair of home runs, while Yordan Alvarez (21) and Martín Maldonado (9) also went deep.

The Orioles will be concluding a short six-game homestand after sweeping the New York Mets. In the final game on Sunday, the Orioles pitched a combined shutout, allowing four hits and striking out nine. Cionel Pérez (4-1, 4.30) was awarded the winning decision, while Félix Bautista (30) earned the save. The 2-0 final score came courtesy of RBI by Adley Rutschmann and Ryan O’Hearn.

All-Time Head-to-Head

Houston is 39-29 against the Orioles through their shared history, a .574 winning percentage that ranks as their third best against another team.

Houston Leaderboard Check

At Bats

47) John Bateman 1802

48) Kyle Tucker 1794

Runs

35) Steve Finley 301

36) Rusty Staub 297

37) Yordan Alvarez 296

39) Billy Hatcher 279

40) Kyle Tucker 274

Hits

3) Jose Altuve 1980

17) Bob Aspromone 925

18) Alex Bregman 923

45) Dickie Thon 492

46) Kyle Tucker 491

Home Runs

22) Yuli Gurriel 94

23) Kyle Tucker 92

37) Jake Marisnick 53

38) Cliff Johnson & Martín Maldonado 52

49) Enos Cabell & John Bateman 45

51) Chas McCormick 43

RBI

7) Jim Wynn 719

8) Jose Altuve 717

29) Moises Alou 346

30) Yordan Alvarez 345

32) Morgan Ensberg 335

33) Kyle Tucker 333

SB

20) James Mouton 79

21) Kyle Tucker 76

44) Kazuo Matsui 40

45) Alex Bregman 39

Walks

8) Cesar Cedeno & Jose Altuve 534

11) Terry Puhl & Alex Bregman 502

35) Greg Gross 218

36) Yordan Alvarez 216

40) Hunter Pence 195

41) Kyle Tucker 194

Wins

48) Jack Billingham 29

49) Luis Garcia 28

50) Cristian Javier & Chad Qualls 27

52) Jose Urquidy & Billy Wagner 26

Games Pitched

19) Larry Andersen & Ryan Pressly 268

Strikeouts

23) Bud Norris 643

24) Framber Valdez 638