Houston Astros Visit Baltimore Orioles — Series Preview

The Astros get three shots at the Baltimore Orioles, starting Tuesday night.
Gametimes & Starting Pitchers
Tuesday at 6:05 PM CT — Framber Valdez (9-7, 3.07) vs. Grayson Rodriguez (2-3, 6.09)
Wednesday at 6:05 PM CT — Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.39) vs. Jack Flaherty (8-6, 4.28)
Thursday at 11:35 AM CT — Hunter Brown (8-7, 4.07) vs. Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.61)
Standings
Houston Astros: 64-49, .589, second in the AL West, 2.5 games behind the division-leading Texas Rangers. Fourth in the AL, currently in the second wildcard position, one game ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays. Sixth in MLB. On pace for 92-70. Last 10: LWLWWWLWLW. Playoff Odds: 78.7 percent.
Baltimore Orioles: 70-42, .625, first in the AL East, three games ahead of the second-place Tampa Bay Rays. First in the AL, Second in MLB, 1.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves. On pace for 101-61. Last 10: WLWWWLWWWW. Playoff Odds: 99.8 percent.
Houston’s date with Baltimore, paired with an off day, made Monday a perfect day for the Astros to make the customary visit to the President after winning the 2022 World Series.
Houston last played against Baltimore last season, a four-game set from September 22 through September 25. The clubs split, with the O’s taking the first two and the ‘stros taking the final two. In the series finale, Houston defeated the Orioles 6-3 in 11 innings. Cristian Javier pitched six innings of one-hit ball, walking zero and striking out eight. Despite blowing the eventual save opportunity, Hector Neris (6-4 3.82) got the victory, allowing an unearned run in the 10th inning on a pair of hits. He also struck out a pair. Aledmys Díaz led the offense with two singles and a double.
The Astros come into town to finish up their seven-game AL East roadtrip, after splitting four with the New York Yankees. Houston won the final game on Sunday, 9-7 despite their pitching staff walking a season-high 12 batters. J.P. France (8-3, 2.75) earned the win in relief, and Bryan Abreu (4) earned a four-out save, striking out a pair. Jake Meyers (9, 10) led the offense with a pair of home runs, while Yordan Alvarez (21) and Martín Maldonado (9) also went deep.
The Orioles will be concluding a short six-game homestand after sweeping the New York Mets. In the final game on Sunday, the Orioles pitched a combined shutout, allowing four hits and striking out nine. Cionel Pérez (4-1, 4.30) was awarded the winning decision, while Félix Bautista (30) earned the save. The 2-0 final score came courtesy of RBI by Adley Rutschmann and Ryan O’Hearn.
All-Time Head-to-Head
Houston is 39-29 against the Orioles through their shared history, a .574 winning percentage that ranks as their third best against another team.
Houston Leaderboard Check
At Bats
47) John Bateman 1802
48) Kyle Tucker 1794
Runs
35) Steve Finley 301
36) Rusty Staub 297
37) Yordan Alvarez 296
39) Billy Hatcher 279
40) Kyle Tucker 274
Hits
3) Jose Altuve 1980
17) Bob Aspromone 925
18) Alex Bregman 923
45) Dickie Thon 492
46) Kyle Tucker 491
Home Runs
22) Yuli Gurriel 94
23) Kyle Tucker 92
37) Jake Marisnick 53
38) Cliff Johnson & Martín Maldonado 52
49) Enos Cabell & John Bateman 45
51) Chas McCormick 43
RBI
7) Jim Wynn 719
8) Jose Altuve 717
29) Moises Alou 346
30) Yordan Alvarez 345
32) Morgan Ensberg 335
33) Kyle Tucker 333
SB
20) James Mouton 79
21) Kyle Tucker 76
44) Kazuo Matsui 40
45) Alex Bregman 39
Walks
8) Cesar Cedeno & Jose Altuve 534
11) Terry Puhl & Alex Bregman 502
35) Greg Gross 218
36) Yordan Alvarez 216
40) Hunter Pence 195
41) Kyle Tucker 194
Wins
48) Jack Billingham 29
49) Luis Garcia 28
50) Cristian Javier & Chad Qualls 27
52) Jose Urquidy & Billy Wagner 26
Games Pitched
19) Larry Andersen & Ryan Pressly 268
Strikeouts
23) Bud Norris 643
24) Framber Valdez 638
