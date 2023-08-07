Astros Prospect Report: August 6th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (45-63) lost 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

Whitcomb got the scoring started with a 2 run double in the first inning. Bielak started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned over 4 innings with 8 strikeouts. The offense got on the board on a Leon RBI double in the 6th. They got another run on a passed ball in the 7th. Sugar Land took a 4-2 lead into the 9th but the pen allowed 2 runs as it went to extras. In the 10th, Tacoma scored 3 runs to take a 7-4 lead. Leon added an RBI single in the bottom of the inning but that was it as Sugar Land fell 7-5.

Note: Leon has a .799 OPS this season.

Brandon Bielak , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K Austin Hansen , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Seth Martinez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Joel Kuhnel, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 BB

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (52-50) won 14-8 (BOX SCORE)

Macuare got the start and went 5 innings allowing 7 runs, 5 earned. The Hooks got on the board scoring 8 runs in the 3rd on a Brewer walk, Wolforth 2 run single, Correa RBI single, Wagner walk, Corona 2 run double, and a wild pitch. They got 2 more in the 4th on a Correa sac fly and Aviles RBI single. The Hooks added more with a Correa RBI single in the 6th, two runs on an error in the 7th and a Corona solo HR in the 8th. Sprinkle and Brown closed it out as the Hooks won 14-8.

Note: Corona has 20 HR, 24 SB this season.

Angel Macuare , RHP: 5.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN) Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (41-56) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got the scoring started in the 3rd inning on a Cerny 2 run HR. DeVos started for the Tourists and went 4.1 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. Asheville added 2 more in the 7th on an Espinosa RBI double and Garcia RBI single. Bellozo closed it out allowing one run in 4 innings as he secured the 4-2 win.

Note: DeVos has 97 K in 77.2 innings this season.

Nolan DeVos , RHP: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Carlos Calderon , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN) Valente Bellozo, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (45-57) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Fleury started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 4 scoreless innings. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Loftin RBI groundout. They got another run in the 5th on a Baez RBI single. Guilfoil took a 3-1 lead into the 9th but allowed 3 runs as the Mudcats took the lead. The Woodpeckers loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but were unable to come through as they fell 4-3.

Note: Fleury has 100 K in 74 innings this season.

Jose Fleury , RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Austin Temple , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

