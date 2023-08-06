Astros Prospect Report: August 5th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (45-62) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first on a Madris solo HR. Tamarez got the start and pitched well allowing 1 hit over 5 scoreless innings. McGowin came in for the 6th but struggled allowing 5 runs while retiring just 1 batter. The offense got on back in the 6th on a Matijevic RBI single but that was it as Sugar Land fell 5-2.

Note: Record has a 3.47 ERA this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Kyle McGowin , RHP: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Joel Kuhnel , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (51-50) lost 8-7 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for the Hooks and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 5 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 3rd scoring 2 runs on a Loperfido solo HR and a Stevens sac fly. They got 4 more in the 4th on a Dezenzo RBI single, Daniels RBI groundout, Wagner RBI double and Stevens RBI single. Daniels added a solo HR in the 7th to make it 7-2. The bullpen struggled though as the Sod Poodles rallied and would walk it off as the Hooks fell 8-7.

Note: Loperfido has a .973 OPS in Double-A.

Aaron Brown , RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Cesar Gomez , RHP: 0.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Logan VanWey, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (40-56) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville jumped out to a 2-0 lead scoring 2 runs in the 4th on RBI doubles from Sacco and Borden. They got another run in the 5th on a Cole solo HR. Rodriguez made his High-A debut and struck out 7 over 4 innings while allowing 1 run. He was relieved by Miley who allowed 4 runs, 3 earned over 4 innings. The offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Tourists fell 5-3.

Note: Cole has a 1.012 OPS in High-A.

Luis Rodriguez , LHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K Deylen Miley, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (45-56) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Guedez started for the Woodpeckers and went 2 innings allowing 3 runs. The offense got on the board on a Johnson sac fly in the 4th. Nodal pitched in relief and was great allowing 1 unearned run over 6 innings of work. Fisher connected on a solo HR in the 9th to make it 4-2 but that was it from the offense as the Woodpeckers dropped this one.

Note: Baez is hitting .324 in Single-A.

Jose Guedez , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 K Kasey Ford , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Jose Nodal, LHP: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Spenser Watkins - 6:05 CT

CC: Diosmerky Taveras - 6:05 CT

AV: Nolan DeVos - 1:00 CT

FV: Jose Fleury - 1:05 CT