Astros Prospect Report: August 5th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (45-62) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the first on a Madris solo HR. Tamarez got the start and pitched well allowing 1 hit over 5 scoreless innings. McGowin came in for the 6th but struggled allowing 5 runs while retiring just 1 batter. The offense got on back in the 6th on a Matijevic RBI single but that was it as Sugar Land fell 5-2.
Note: Record has a 3.47 ERA this season.
- Jon Singleton, DH: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Bligh Madris, 1B: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- J.J. Matijevic, LF: 1-for-4, RBI
- David Hensley, 3B: 1-for-4, 2B
- Misael Tamarez, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- Kyle McGowin, RHP: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Joel Kuhnel, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (51-50) lost 8-7 (BOX SCORE)
Brown started for the Hooks and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 5 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 3rd scoring 2 runs on a Loperfido solo HR and a Stevens sac fly. They got 4 more in the 4th on a Dezenzo RBI single, Daniels RBI groundout, Wagner RBI double and Stevens RBI single. Daniels added a solo HR in the 7th to make it 7-2. The bullpen struggled though as the Sod Poodles rallied and would walk it off as the Hooks fell 8-7.
Note: Loperfido has a .973 OPS in Double-A.
- Joey Loperfido, LF: 1-for-3, 2 R, HR, RBI, 2 BB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI, BB, SB
- Zach Daniels, RF: 1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- Will Wagner, 2B: 1-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB, SB
- Chad Stevens, SS: 1-for-4, 2 RBI
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 2-for-4, SB
- Luis Aviles, 1B: 2-for-4, R
- Aaron Brown, RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 0.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (40-56) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville jumped out to a 2-0 lead scoring 2 runs in the 4th on RBI doubles from Sacco and Borden. They got another run in the 5th on a Cole solo HR. Rodriguez made his High-A debut and struck out 7 over 4 innings while allowing 1 run. He was relieved by Miley who allowed 4 runs, 3 earned over 4 innings. The offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Tourists fell 5-3.
Note: Cole has a 1.012 OPS in High-A.
- Zach Cole, DH: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Ryan Wrobleski, C: 0-for-4, R, SB
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 1-for-3, R, 2B, RBI
- Tim Borden, 3B: 4-for-4, 2 2B, RBI
- John Garcia, LF: 2-for-4
- Luis Rodriguez, LHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
- Deylen Miley, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (45-56) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)
Guedez started for the Woodpeckers and went 2 innings allowing 3 runs. The offense got on the board on a Johnson sac fly in the 4th. Nodal pitched in relief and was great allowing 1 unearned run over 6 innings of work. Fisher connected on a solo HR in the 9th to make it 4-2 but that was it from the offense as the Woodpeckers dropped this one.
Note: Baez is hitting .324 in Single-A.
- Luis Baez, CF: 2-for-4, R
- Tyler Whitaker, LF: 1-for-4, 2B
- Cam Fisher, RF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Ryan Johnson, 2B: 1-for-3, RBI
- Ricardo Balogh, 1B: 2-for-3, SB
- Jose Guedez, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 K
- Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Jose Nodal, LHP: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Spenser Watkins - 6:05 CT
CC: Diosmerky Taveras - 6:05 CT
AV: Nolan DeVos - 1:00 CT
FV: Jose Fleury - 1:05 CT
