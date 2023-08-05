Filed under: Game 112 Thread. August 5, 2023, 12:05 CT. Astros @ Yankees Justin Verlander By William Metzger(bilbos) Aug 5, 2023, 11:54am CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 112 Thread. August 5, 2023, 12:05 CT. Astros @ Yankees Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports After fielding a winning lineup card last night, it appears Dusty Baker doesn’t think Justin Verlander requires run support. Are we playing the As or the Yankees today? Oh well. Best of luck Stros. More From The Crawfish Boxes Astros Prospect Report: August 4th Lineup Leads Charge As The Astros Win, 7-3, Against the Yankees Game 111 Astros vs. Yankees Game Thread Astros’ Jeremy Peña Struggling on Offense Astros Crawfish Boil: August 4, 2023 Astros Prospect Report: August 3rd Loading comments...
Loading comments...