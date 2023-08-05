 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 112 Thread. August 5, 2023, 12:05 CT. Astros @ Yankees

Justin Verlander

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After fielding a winning lineup card last night, it appears Dusty Baker doesn’t think Justin Verlander requires run support. Are we playing the As or the Yankees today? Oh well.

Best of luck Stros.

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...