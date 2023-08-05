Astros Prospect Report: August 4th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (45-61) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Singleton RBI single. Bannon added a solo HR in the 3rd inning. In the 4th, Costes added an RBI single to extend the lead. Solis got the start and allowed 2 runs over 5.2 innings. Gage relieved Solis but struggled allowing 2 runs as the Rainiers took a 4-3 lead. The offense was unable to comeback as Sugar Land fell 4-3.
Note: Singleton is hitting .348 for Sugar Land.
- Rylan Bannon, 3B: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI
- Jon Singleton, 1B: 2-for-3, 2B, RBI
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 1-for-4, 2B
- Bligh Madris, RF: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Marty Costes, DH: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
- Jairo Solis, RHP: 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- Matt Gage, LHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Jake Cousins, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Austin Hansen, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (51-49) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board in the first inning getting a run on a balk. In the 4th they scored 3 runs on a Loperfido solo HR, Wagner RBI single and Encarnacion bases loaded hit by pitch. Gusto got the start and allowed 2 runs over 4.2 innings while striking out 5. In the 5th, Brewer added some insurance with a 2 run inside the park HR. Robaina closed it out allowing 1 run over 4 innings of work.
Note: Loperfido is hitting .306 with .963 OPS in Double-A.
- Kenedy Corona, RF: 1-for-5, 3B
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 3-for-5, 3 R, 2B, HR, RBI, 2 SB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 1-for-4, R
- Jordan Brewer, LF: 1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Will Wagner, 2B: 2-for-4, R, RBI
- Ryan Gusto, RHP: 4.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Julio Robaina, LHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)
A+: Asheville Tourists (40-55) lost 7-0 (BOX SCORE)
Swanson started for Asheville and pitched great striking out 8 over 5 scoreless innings. The pen struggled allowing 7 runs as the Grasshoppers took the lead. The offense was quiet on the night collecting just 5 hits as they were shutout in the 7-0 loss.
Note: Swanson has a 3.36 ERA this season.
- Austin Deming, 3B: 1-for-2, 2B, BB
- Rolando Espinosa, 2B: 1-for-3
- Freddy Guilamo, 1B: 1-for-3
- Nic Swanson, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
- Max Roberts, LHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Franny Cobos, RHP: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Brayan De Paula, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (45-55) lost 8-3 (BOX SCORE)
Urias got the start and allowed 3 runs, all scoring in the first, over 5 innings with 7 strikeouts. The offense tied it up in the 4th scoring 3 runs on a Williams bases loaded walk and two runs scoring on an error. Dombroski pitched in relief but struggled allowing 5 runs, 4 earned over 3.1 innings. The offense was unable to rally as the Woodpeckers fell 8-3.
Note: Baez is hitting .314 in Single-A.
- Luis Baez, DH: 1-for-4
- Cam Fisher, RF: 0-for-3, R, BB, SB
- Ryan Johnson, 3B: 1-for-4, R
- Garret Guillemette, C: 0-for-3, R
- Jeron Williams, 2B: 0-for-2, RBI, BB
- Pascanel Ferreras, 1B: 0-for-3, RBI
- Manuel Urias, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
- Trey Dombroski, LHP: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- Ian Foggo, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Misael Tamarez - 7:05 CT
CC: Aaron Brown - 7:05 CT
AV: Luis Rodriguez - 5:30 CT
FV: TBD - 4:05 CT
Loading comments...