Astros Prospect Report: August 4th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (45-61) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Singleton RBI single. Bannon added a solo HR in the 3rd inning. In the 4th, Costes added an RBI single to extend the lead. Solis got the start and allowed 2 runs over 5.2 innings. Gage relieved Solis but struggled allowing 2 runs as the Rainiers took a 4-3 lead. The offense was unable to comeback as Sugar Land fell 4-3.

Note: Singleton is hitting .348 for Sugar Land.

Jairo Solis , RHP: 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Matt Gage , LHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Jake Cousins , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Austin Hansen, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (51-49) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first inning getting a run on a balk. In the 4th they scored 3 runs on a Loperfido solo HR, Wagner RBI single and Encarnacion bases loaded hit by pitch. Gusto got the start and allowed 2 runs over 4.2 innings while striking out 5. In the 5th, Brewer added some insurance with a 2 run inside the park HR. Robaina closed it out allowing 1 run over 4 innings of work.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .306 with .963 OPS in Double-A.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 4.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

4.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Julio Robaina, LHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (40-55) lost 7-0 (BOX SCORE)

Swanson started for Asheville and pitched great striking out 8 over 5 scoreless innings. The pen struggled allowing 7 runs as the Grasshoppers took the lead. The offense was quiet on the night collecting just 5 hits as they were shutout in the 7-0 loss.

Note: Swanson has a 3.36 ERA this season.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K Max Roberts , LHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Brayan De Paula, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (45-55) lost 8-3 (BOX SCORE)

Urias got the start and allowed 3 runs, all scoring in the first, over 5 innings with 7 strikeouts. The offense tied it up in the 4th scoring 3 runs on a Williams bases loaded walk and two runs scoring on an error. Dombroski pitched in relief but struggled allowing 5 runs, 4 earned over 3.1 innings. The offense was unable to rally as the Woodpeckers fell 8-3.

Note: Baez is hitting .314 in Single-A.

Manuel Urias , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Trey Dombroski , LHP: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

3.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Ian Foggo, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 7:05 CT

CC: Aaron Brown - 7:05 CT

AV: Luis Rodriguez - 5:30 CT

FV: TBD - 4:05 CT