Astros Crawfish Boil: August 4, 2023

Welcome to the Friday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Watch: Astros Prospect Matthews Hits First Walk-Off (si.com)

Power Rankings: Where Every World Series Contender Stands (si.com)

How the Astros ace pitcher conversation just got complicated (houston.sportsmap.com)

San Diego Padres rumors: Houston Astros tried to make blockbuster deal at MLB trade deadline (bvmsports.com)

Javier’s fortunes take turn in Astros’ loss to Yanks (mlb.com)

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Prediction: Can Hunter Brown Rack Up the Strikeouts? (oddschecker.com)

Justin Verlander on returning to Astros in Trade Deadline deal (mlb.com)

HOUSTON ASTROS VS NEW YORK YANKEES BIG SERIES + MLB PLAYOFF PICTURE UPDATE & MORE! (audacy.com)

How Yankees are dealing with the haters in uphill climb (nj.com)

AL West News

Oakland Athletics

Awful Announcing Podcast: Jessica Kleinschmidt on Oakland A’s, social media, Moneyball, and more (awfulannouncing.com)

Oakland A’s news: Hendu’s legacy of charity and service thrives (athleticsnation.com)

Dodgers Earn 1st Sweep Sice Mid-May With Win Over A’s (cbssports.com)

Los Angeles Angels

Angels News: Halos Make Biggest Jump in MLB’s Post-Deadline Power Rankings (si.com)

3 prospects the Angels should be happy they held on to at the deadline (halohangout.com)

Shohei Ohtani is human and trying to thrive despite exhaustion (latimes.com)

Texas Rangers

You don’t see eyes like Max Scherzer’s often. He’s embraced that his whole life (wfaa.com)

I mean, David Bowie...but ok.

Scherzer ‘shows how tough he is’ in Rangers’ debut (mlb.com)

Texas Rangers news: Clean sweep, Max impresses, revamped Marlins next up (nolanwritin.com)

Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles Angles vs. Seattle Mariners Prediction: Can Reid Detmers, Luis Castillo Take Control? (oddschecker.com)

Marlowe’s game-flipping slam is highlight of dawning career (mlb.com)

Mariners aim to ride momentum of late rally vs. Angels (sportsnaut.com)

MLB News (mlb.com)

Flaherty’s historic O’s debut secures series win over Blue Jays

MLB.TV Trade Deadline sale offers huge discount this week

Ohtani belts 40th HR after cramps cut start short

How the Trade Deadline could impact Hot Stove season

The Yankees prospect taking ambidexterity to a whole new level

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP David Martinez (36) came out of the bullpen seven times for the Astros in 2013 and 2014. 1-0 with a 6.38 ERA, Martinez struck out 12 over 18 1⁄ 3 innings.

Austin native Scott Linebrink (47), an RHP, enjoyed a 12-season MLB career. From 2000 through 2003, he made 48 relief appearances for Houston, going 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA and a remarkably similar 4.98 FIP. He struck out 56 over 76 frames in total.