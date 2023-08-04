Astros Crawfish Boil: August 4, 2023

Welcome to the Friday Boil!
Houston Astros News
Watch: Astros Prospect Matthews Hits First Walk-Off (si.com)
Power Rankings: Where Every World Series Contender Stands (si.com)
How the Astros ace pitcher conversation just got complicated (houston.sportsmap.com)
San Diego Padres rumors: Houston Astros tried to make blockbuster deal at MLB trade deadline (bvmsports.com)
Javier’s fortunes take turn in Astros’ loss to Yanks (mlb.com)
New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Prediction: Can Hunter Brown Rack Up the Strikeouts? (oddschecker.com)
Justin Verlander on returning to Astros in Trade Deadline deal (mlb.com)
HOUSTON ASTROS VS NEW YORK YANKEES BIG SERIES + MLB PLAYOFF PICTURE UPDATE & MORE! (audacy.com)
How Yankees are dealing with the haters in uphill climb (nj.com)
AL West News
Awful Announcing Podcast: Jessica Kleinschmidt on Oakland A’s, social media, Moneyball, and more (awfulannouncing.com)
Oakland A’s news: Hendu’s legacy of charity and service thrives (athleticsnation.com)
Dodgers Earn 1st Sweep Sice Mid-May With Win Over A’s (cbssports.com)
Los Angeles Angels
Angels News: Halos Make Biggest Jump in MLB’s Post-Deadline Power Rankings (si.com)
3 prospects the Angels should be happy they held on to at the deadline (halohangout.com)
Shohei Ohtani is human and trying to thrive despite exhaustion (latimes.com)
You don’t see eyes like Max Scherzer’s often. He’s embraced that his whole life (wfaa.com)
I mean, David Bowie...but ok.
Scherzer ‘shows how tough he is’ in Rangers’ debut (mlb.com)
Texas Rangers news: Clean sweep, Max impresses, revamped Marlins next up (nolanwritin.com)
Los Angeles Angles vs. Seattle Mariners Prediction: Can Reid Detmers, Luis Castillo Take Control? (oddschecker.com)
Marlowe’s game-flipping slam is highlight of dawning career (mlb.com)
Mariners aim to ride momentum of late rally vs. Angels (sportsnaut.com)
MLB News (mlb.com)
Flaherty’s historic O’s debut secures series win over Blue Jays
MLB.TV Trade Deadline sale offers huge discount this week
Ohtani belts 40th HR after cramps cut start short
How the Trade Deadline could impact Hot Stove season
The Yankees prospect taking ambidexterity to a whole new level
Houston Astros Birthdays
RHP David Martinez (36) came out of the bullpen seven times for the Astros in 2013 and 2014. 1-0 with a 6.38 ERA, Martinez struck out 12 over 18 1⁄3 innings.
Austin native Scott Linebrink (47), an RHP, enjoyed a 12-season MLB career. From 2000 through 2003, he made 48 relief appearances for Houston, going 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA and a remarkably similar 4.98 FIP. He struck out 56 over 76 frames in total.
RHP Roger Clemens (61) won 354 games for four teams over a 24-season MLB career. Clemens struck out 4,672 batters over 4916 2⁄3 innings, which ranks behind only Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson (cool how all three were Astros at some point). For Houston, Clemens made two All-Star teams while going 38-18 from 2004 through 2006, with a 2.40 ERA, a 3.00 FIP, and a 1.074 WHIP. He won his seventh Cy Young Award for his performance in 2004, but only his first from the National League. He was pretty good.
