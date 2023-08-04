Astros Prospect Report: August 3rd

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (45-60) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Leon got the scoring started with an RBI single in the first inning. Arrighetti started for Sugar Land and pitched well allowing 1 run over 5 innings with 5 strikeouts. Salazar gave Sugar Land the lead with an RBI single in the 5th inning. Bannon added some insurance with a 2 run HR in the 7th inning. Allgeyer closed it out allowing 2 runs in the 9th but was able to hold on for the 4-3 win.
Note: Arrighetti has a 3.86 ERA in Triple-A.
- Rylan Bannon, 3B: 1-for-2, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SB
- Pedro Leon, CF: 1-for-4, RBI, SB
- J.J. Matijevic, DH: 1-for-3, R, 3B
- Cesar Salazar, C: 2-for-3, R, 2B, RBI
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Nick Allgeyer, LHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (50-49) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Brewer sac fly. They got another run in the 4th on a Loperfido solo HR. In the 5th, Corona added an RBI double. Kouba got the start and pitched well but allowed 3 solo homers as he gave up 3 runs in 5.1 innings while striking out 7. The game went to the 9th and the Sod Poodles were able to walk it off for the 4-3 win.
Note: Dezenzo .962 OPS overall this season.
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB
- Joey Loperfido, LF: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, BB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 1-for-2, R, 2B, 2 BB, 2 SB
- Jordan Brewer, DH: 0-for-2, RBI, BB, SB
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 2-for-4, R, 2 2B
- Rhett Kouba, RHP: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
- Ray Gaither, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Derek West, RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (40-54) lost 6-3 (BOX SCORE)
Melton got the scoring started with a leadoff HR in the first inning. Blubaugh got the start and went 3.2 innings allowing 3 runs. Santos pitched in relief going 4 innings also allowing 3 runs. The offense got 2 runs back in the 8th on a wild pitch and a Cole sac fly but that was it as the Tourists fell 6-3.
Note: Melton has a .840 OPS this season.
- Jacob Melton, DH: 1-for-5, R, HR, RBI
- Justin Williams, RF: 1-for-2, R, 2B
- Zach Cole, LF: 0-for-3, RBI
- John Garcia, C: 0-for-1, R, 2 BB
- A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- Walker Brockhouse, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Alex Santos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (45-54) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)
Chirinos got the start and went 4.1 innings allowing 2 runs. The offense got on the board in the first inning on a Johnson RBI double. Espinosa was great in relief tossing 4 scoreless innings as the Woodpeckers went into the 9th down 2-1. With two outs and two on, Gaston tied the game with an RBI single. Two batters later, Matthews would walk it off with an RBI single for the 3-2 win.
Note: Baez has 9 double in 17 games for Fayetteville.
- Brice Matthews, SS: 1-for-4, RBI, BB
- Luis Baez, RF: 2-for-4, R, 2B
- Tyler Whitaker, LF: 2-for-4, SB
- Ryan Johnson, 2B: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Jeron Williams, 3B: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Luis Encarnacion, C: 1-for-3, BB
- Sandro Gaston, 1B: 1-for-4, R, RBI
- Dauri Lorenzo, DH: 2-for-3, BB
- Amilcar Chirinos, RHP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Jeremy Molero, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Carlos Espinosa, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Jairo Solis - 7:05 CT
CC: Ryan Gusto - 7:05 CT
AV: Nic Swanson - 5:30 CT
FV: Manuel Urias - 6:05 CT
