Astros Prospect Report: August 3rd

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (45-60) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Leon got the scoring started with an RBI single in the first inning. Arrighetti started for Sugar Land and pitched well allowing 1 run over 5 innings with 5 strikeouts. Salazar gave Sugar Land the lead with an RBI single in the 5th inning. Bannon added some insurance with a 2 run HR in the 7th inning. Allgeyer closed it out allowing 2 runs in the 9th but was able to hold on for the 4-3 win.

Note: Arrighetti has a 3.86 ERA in Triple-A.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (WIN) Nick Allgeyer, LHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (50-49) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Brewer sac fly. They got another run in the 4th on a Loperfido solo HR. In the 5th, Corona added an RBI double. Kouba got the start and pitched well but allowed 3 solo homers as he gave up 3 runs in 5.1 innings while striking out 7. The game went to the 9th and the Sod Poodles were able to walk it off for the 4-3 win.

Note: Dezenzo .962 OPS overall this season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

5.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K Ray Gaither , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Derek West , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (40-54) lost 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

Melton got the scoring started with a leadoff HR in the first inning. Blubaugh got the start and went 3.2 innings allowing 3 runs. Santos pitched in relief going 4 innings also allowing 3 runs. The offense got 2 runs back in the 8th on a wild pitch and a Cole sac fly but that was it as the Tourists fell 6-3.

Note: Melton has a .840 OPS this season.

A.J. Blubaugh , RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Alex Santos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (45-54) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Chirinos got the start and went 4.1 innings allowing 2 runs. The offense got on the board in the first inning on a Johnson RBI double. Espinosa was great in relief tossing 4 scoreless innings as the Woodpeckers went into the 9th down 2-1. With two outs and two on, Gaston tied the game with an RBI single. Two batters later, Matthews would walk it off with an RBI single for the 3-2 win.

Note: Baez has 9 double in 17 games for Fayetteville.

Amilcar Chirinos , RHP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Jeremy Molero , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Carlos Espinosa, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jairo Solis - 7:05 CT

CC: Ryan Gusto - 7:05 CT

AV: Nic Swanson - 5:30 CT

FV: Manuel Urias - 6:05 CT