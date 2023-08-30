Astros Hang on to Sweep Red Sox in Game Three, 7-4

Michael Brantley is back.

And behind Brantley the Astros continued their recent mashing ways for the first four innings of the game, scoring three runs in the second inning, three in the third, and one in the fourth to take a quick 7-0 lead. However, the game would not end as easily for the Astros as it had begun.

The second inning began with a Chas McCormick single, a Michael “Professional Hitter” Brantley double (welcome back), an RBI Jon Singleton fielder’s choice, a Jeremy Pena RBI double, and an RBI Martin Maldonado single. Maldonado was thrown out going for second to end the inning.

The Astros' third inning began with Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman singles, a Kyle Tucker walk to load the bases, a McCormick RBI fielder’s choice, and a Brantley two-RBI single.

The Astros scored once in the fourth inning on doubles by Pena and Bregman. However, the Astros stranded the bases loaded with only one out.

Meanwhile, Astros starter Framber Valdez was good Framber today until the sixth inning. He was removed after seven innings of no-hit ball in his last outing. Although he allowed a first-inning single, after that, he held the Sox hitless until the sixth.

Then it unraveled. Luis Urias opened with a swinging bunt single followed by a Triston Casas double. Boston scored its first run on a throwing error by the shortstop Pena on Connor Wong. Ceddane Rafael then hit an RBI double. Two RBI fielder’s choices made the score 7-4, Astros.

Of the four runs scored on Valdez, only two were earned. In six innings, he allowed five hits, no walks, and struck out five.

After the departure of Valdez in the sixth inning, Kendall Graveman held the Red Sox scoreless for two outs before departing with an undisclosed injury. Hector Neris finished the seventh and eighth innings without a score and Ryan Pressly saved the game with a scoreless ninth.

Astros are off tomorrow. The Astros remain virtually tied with the Mariners, who beat the As.

Box score HERE.