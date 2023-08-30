Astros Crawfish Boil: August 30, 2023

Welcome to the Wednesday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Yordan, Altuve And Houston In The VITAL SERIES (nationworldnews.com)

Brantley returns to Astros after missing 14 months with shoulder injury (elpasoinc.com)

Houston Astros Could Claim Bullpen Help on Waivers (si.com)

Here’s why we need to have a candid conversation about Astros’ Jose Altuve (houston.sportsmap.com)

Red Sox Recall Left-Handed Reliever Ahead Of Game Vs. Astros (nesn.com)

AL West News

Garver homers, Heaney throws shutout ball in the Rangers’ 2-1 win over the Mets (michigansthumb.com)

Evan Carter promoted by Rangers to Triple-A Round Rock (mlb.com)

Bohm Took It Personally: Phillies 12 Angels 7 (thegoodphight.com)

The Angels Are Now Giving Away Key Players For Free (outkick.com)

The Oakland Athletics face the Mariners tonight in Seattle (athleticsnation.com)

A’s top Minor Leaguers from August 2023 (mlb.com)

Why is Julio Rodriguez not playing? Mariners superstar scratched from lineup vs Athletics (sportskeeda.com)

Unsung player of Seattle Mariners’ hot streak? Teoscar Hernández (sports.mynorthwest.com)

MLB News (mlb.com)

Bohm propels Phillies to fifth straight win

Rays’ resurgent offense proves ready for Sandy

King experiment paying off as Yanks win 2nd straight

Mets place Carlos Carrasco on waivers (source)

Yankees place Bader on waivers

Injuries: Bichette, Mariners, Darvish, Dodgers, Soler

Yankees release Josh Donaldson from roster

Houston’s Minors

Rainiers 12-Game Homestand Continues Tonight vs. Astros Affiliate (wertacoma.com)

Scores, highlights from the series between Hooks, Springfield Cardinals (caller.com)

Tourists Stun BlueClaws Late, Win 6-4 in Extras (ousrsportscentral.com)

Woodpeckers’ Third Annual ‘Strike Out Suicide Night’ September 5 | Woodpeckers (milb.com)

Eulogy

Kansas City Royals (March 30 — August 29)

With their loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates last night, the Kansas City Royals were eliminated from postseason consideration. They’re the second team to be mathematically retired from the race for the 2023 World Series title.

The Royals were retired from the wildcard race a few days ago, and although they can still technically catch the Minnesota Twins (if KC wins their final 28 games and the Twins lose their last 29, both teams will be 69-93), the Twins have already claimed the tiebreaker against KC by winning the season series.

Kansas City was 7-22 after April, then they put up their best month of the season, going 10-17 in May. Yeah, that was their best month of the season to date. They only managed to place one player onto the American League All-Star Team (catcher Salvador Perez). Although they did win seven-in-a-row from July 28 through August 4, their second-longest winning streak was two games, and they’ve endured losing streaks of five or more games on four occasions.

The Astros have yet to face the Royals in 2023, and will meet them for three home and three away coming up in September. Kansas City is heretofore relegated to the role of spoiler. Let’s hope they spoil someone else.

Houston Astros Birthdays