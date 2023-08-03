 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 110 Thread. August 3, 2023, 6:15 CT. Astros @ Yankees

Back to the scene of many glories: The Astros love the Bronx.

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) strikes out in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros during game three of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium.
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Every game counts for the rest of this year. At this writing, the Astros are one game behind the Texas Rangers for first place in the AL West and are taking a tough trip to the East. This weekend they take on the last-place Yankees, followed by a trip to first-place Baltimore.

Yeah, that’s not a misprint. It gives a whole new meaning to the term “Bronx Bombers.”

Tonight Cristian Javier takes on Clarke Schmidt.

For more on this game and this big series with the team that wishes they were the Astros, check out Kevin’s analysis HERE.

Here are the lineups.

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...