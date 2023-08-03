Game 110 Thread. August 3, 2023, 6:15 CT. Astros @ Yankees

Every game counts for the rest of this year. At this writing, the Astros are one game behind the Texas Rangers for first place in the AL West and are taking a tough trip to the East. This weekend they take on the last-place Yankees, followed by a trip to first-place Baltimore.

Yeah, that’s not a misprint. It gives a whole new meaning to the term “Bronx Bombers.”

Tonight Cristian Javier takes on Clarke Schmidt.

For more on this game and this big series with the team that wishes they were the Astros, check out Kevin’s analysis HERE.

Here are the lineups.