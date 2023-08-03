Astros Prospect Report: August 2nd

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (44-60) won 7-6 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board first getting a Madris solo HR in the 2nd inning. Ruppenthal started for Sugar Land and went 2.2 innings allowing 4 runs. He was relieved by Cousins who allowed 1 run over 1.1 innings with 3 strikeouts. The Space Cowboys went into the 7th down 5-1 but rallied for 3 runs on a Berryhill RBI double and Singleton 2 run HR. In the 9th, Sugar Land tied it when Berryhill scored on a balk. The pen pitched great keeping the Rainiers scoreless as Sugar Land mounted their comeback. Due to a taxed pen, Costes pitched the 10th and allowed 1 unearned run. Sugar Land went into the bottom of the 10th down 6-5 but Leon tied it on an RBI double. A couple batters later, Matijevic walked it off with an RBI single as Sugar Land won 7-6.
Note: Singleton is hitting .343 for Sugar Land.
- Rylan Bannon, 3B: 1-for-4, BB
- Jon Singleton, 1B: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI
- Pedro Leon, CF: 1-for-5, R, 2B, RBI
- Bligh Madris, LF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI, BB
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 1-for-5, RBI
- David Hensley, 2B: 2-for-4, R
- Luke Berryhill, C: 1-for-2, 2 R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- Jake Cousins, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Seth Martinez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Joel Kuhnel, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Marty Costes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K (WIN)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (50-48) won 13-11 (BOX SCORE)
Gordon started for the Hooks but struggled allowing 8 runs over 3.1 innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd inning on an Aviles RBI double. In the 3rd they got 3 more on a Dezenzo 3 run HR. Daniels added a 2 run HR in the 4th inning. The Hooks entered the 6th down 11-6 but Dezenzo connected on another 3 run HR to make it 11-8. The Hooks got a solo HR in the 7th and an RBI single from Correa in the 8th to tie it at 11. In the 9th, the Hooks got 2 runs on an Aviles RBI triple and a Loperfido RBI single. Henley went the last 5 innings without allowing a run striking out 8 as he closed the game out.
Note: Dezenzo is hitting .331 with a .953 OPS overall this season.
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 1-for-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 BB
- Zach Daniels, RF: 1-for-5, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Joey Loperfido, LF: 2-for-5, 2 R, RBI, BB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 2-for-6, 2 R, 2 HR, 6 RBI
- Chad Stevens, SS: 2-for-4, R, 2 2B, BB
- J.C. Correa, DH: 1-for-4, RBI, BB
- C.J. Stubbs, 1B: 1-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, SB
- Garrett Wolforth, C: 2-for-5, R, SB
- Luis Aviles, 2B: 2-for-5, R, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI
- Colton Gordon, LHP: 3.1 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 5 K
- Ray Gaither, RHP: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Blair Henley, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K (WIN)
A+: Asheville Tourists (40-53) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Ullola got the start and was pretty dominant striking out 11 over 4.2 innings while allowing 2 runs. The offense got on the board in the 4th scoring 3 runs on a Wrobleski 2 run double and Espinosa RBI double. Mancini went 3 innings in relief allowing 2 runs as the Grasshoppers took a 4-3 lead. The offense was unable to come back as they fell 4-3.
Note: Cole has a 1.104 OPS in High-A.
- Jacob Melton, RF: 1-for-4, R
- Zach Cole, CF: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Ryan Wrobleski, 1B: 2-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI
- Kobe Kato, 2B: 1-for-3, BB
- Rolando Espinosa, 3B: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 K
- Ronny Garcia, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Joey Mancini, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (44-54) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)
Taylor got the start but struggled allowing 4 runs over 3 innings of work. The Woodpeckers first run came on a Fisher RBI single in the first inning. They got another run in the third on a Fisher RBI triple. Carrasco and Santa pitched well in relief but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 5-2.
Note: Matthews has 6 SB in 6 professional games.
- Brice Matthews, SS: 2-for-3, 2 R, BB, 2 SB
- Cam Fisher, LF: 2-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI
- Tyler Whitaker, RF: 0-for-2, 2 BB, SB
- Andrew Taylor, RHP: 3.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Deury Carrasco, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- Alimber Santa, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Shawn Dubin - 7:05 CT
CC: TBD - 7:05 CT
AV: A.J. Blubaugh - 5:30 CT
FV: Amilcar Chirinos - 6:05 CT
