Astros Prospect Report: August 2nd

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (44-60) won 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board first getting a Madris solo HR in the 2nd inning. Ruppenthal started for Sugar Land and went 2.2 innings allowing 4 runs. He was relieved by Cousins who allowed 1 run over 1.1 innings with 3 strikeouts. The Space Cowboys went into the 7th down 5-1 but rallied for 3 runs on a Berryhill RBI double and Singleton 2 run HR. In the 9th, Sugar Land tied it when Berryhill scored on a balk. The pen pitched great keeping the Rainiers scoreless as Sugar Land mounted their comeback. Due to a taxed pen, Costes pitched the 10th and allowed 1 unearned run. Sugar Land went into the bottom of the 10th down 6-5 but Leon tied it on an RBI double. A couple batters later, Matijevic walked it off with an RBI single as Sugar Land won 7-6.

Note: Singleton is hitting .343 for Sugar Land.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (50-48) won 13-11 (BOX SCORE)

Gordon started for the Hooks but struggled allowing 8 runs over 3.1 innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd inning on an Aviles RBI double. In the 3rd they got 3 more on a Dezenzo 3 run HR. Daniels added a 2 run HR in the 4th inning. The Hooks entered the 6th down 11-6 but Dezenzo connected on another 3 run HR to make it 11-8. The Hooks got a solo HR in the 7th and an RBI single from Correa in the 8th to tie it at 11. In the 9th, the Hooks got 2 runs on an Aviles RBI triple and a Loperfido RBI single. Henley went the last 5 innings without allowing a run striking out 8 as he closed the game out.

Note: Dezenzo is hitting .331 with a .953 OPS overall this season.

Colton Gordon , LHP: 3.1 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

3.1 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 5 K Ray Gaither , RHP: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Blair Henley, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (40-53) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Ullola got the start and was pretty dominant striking out 11 over 4.2 innings while allowing 2 runs. The offense got on the board in the 4th scoring 3 runs on a Wrobleski 2 run double and Espinosa RBI double. Mancini went 3 innings in relief allowing 2 runs as the Grasshoppers took a 4-3 lead. The offense was unable to come back as they fell 4-3.

Note: Cole has a 1.104 OPS in High-A.

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 K

4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 K Ronny Garcia , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Joey Mancini, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (44-54) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Taylor got the start but struggled allowing 4 runs over 3 innings of work. The Woodpeckers first run came on a Fisher RBI single in the first inning. They got another run in the third on a Fisher RBI triple. Carrasco and Santa pitched well in relief but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 5-2.

Note: Matthews has 6 SB in 6 professional games.

Brice Matthews , SS: 2-for-3, 2 R, BB, 2 SB

2-for-3, 2 R, BB, 2 SB Cam Fisher , LF: 2-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI

2-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI Tyler Whitaker, RF: 0-for-2, 2 BB, SB

Andrew Taylor , RHP: 3.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Deury Carrasco , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Alimber Santa, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Shawn Dubin - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: A.J. Blubaugh - 5:30 CT

FV: Amilcar Chirinos - 6:05 CT