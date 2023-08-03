Astros Crawfish Boil: August 3, 2023

Welcome to the Thursday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Michael Brantley’s return is pivotal for Astros after trade deadline (lmtonline.com)

Houston Astros Trade for Justin Verlander to Bolster Roster for AL West Title Race (bvmsports.com)

Yankees, Astros renew rivalry in New York (reuters.com)

Is Houston poised to repeat as World Series Champions? (en.as.com)

Astros insider: Chas McCormick develops a real taste for sliders (houstonchronicle.com)

3 pressing Houston Astros questions with Justin Verlander back in the fold (houston.sportsmap.com)

Houston’s pitchers rave about Maldonado after the veteran catches third no-hitter (khou.com)

Ho-hum! Astros trade for Justin Verlander again (chipalatta.com)

How two fixes have turned McCormick’s career around (mlb.com)

AL West News

Athletics face the Dodgers looking to break road slide (foxsports.com)

Oakland A’s blasted by L.A. as Dodger Stadium fans chant ‘sell the team’ again (mercurynews.com)

Dodgers get rare Miguel Rojas homer, thump A’s again (sportsnaut.com)

Mariners visit the Angels to begin 4-game series (mymotherlode.com)

Angels News: Dodger Manager Praises Arte Moreno for Holding onto Shohei Ohtani (si.com)

Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Yoing Calls Houston Astros ‘Team To Beat’ (si.com)

Mariners look to stay hot against Angels, Shohei Ohtani (Reuters.com)

How are the Mariners Doing Now That There is Only One-Third of the Season Left? (sodomojo.com)

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle Mariners to victory over Boston Red Sox with tiebreaking RBI single and stolen home (breakinglatest.news)

Seager homers in return, Dunning Ks 11 as Rangers maintain AL West lead, beating White Sox 11-1 (nbcdfw.com)

What Dane Dunning’s performance means for Bruce Bochy, Rangers (dallasnews.com)

MLB News (mlb.com)

Can anyone catch reigning No. 1 in Hitter Power Rankings?

‘We got a great return’: Mets owner Cohen discusses Trade Deadline deals

Execs weigh in on biggest Deadline moves that did — and didn’t — happen

These prospects could make an impact in the Majors down the stretch

No-quit Marlins battle back to walk off Phils in 12th

Is this the weirdest 1st career strikeout ever?

Cubs continue historic offensive stretch at raucous Wrigley

Each team’s biggest question after the Trade Deadline

Astros Birthdays

LHP Sergio Escalona (39) mad 49 trips out of the bullpen for the 2011 Astros. He struck out 25 over 27 2⁄ 3 innings, holding down a 1.265 WHIP.

Left-handed first baseman Sid Bream (63) had a decent 11-year career between the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Atlanta Braves before joining the Astros for his final season in 1994. Taking into account the small sample size, Bream put up the best OPS+ of his career, a mark of 130 over 70 plate appearances. He hit .344 in 46 games