Astros Crawfish Boil: August 29, 2023

Welcome to the Tuesday Boil!

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News (mlb.com unless otherwise noted)

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Hunter Brown (25) is in his second season with the Astros, and one of only three pitchers to remain in the rotation all season thus far. After 153 1⁄ 3 career innings, he’s struck out 174 and held opponents to a 1.298 WHIP, going 12-9 with a 3.99 ERA.

RHP Seth Martinez (29) has appeared for the Astros in each of the last three seasons, going 3-4 with a 4.15 ERA over 67 relief appearances. He’s whiffed 86 over 84 2⁄ 3 frames, with a 1.323 WHIP.

RHP Roy Oswalt (46) pitched for Houston from 2001 through 2010, appearing 12 times in relief and making 291 rotation starts. In 1932 1⁄ 3 innings, he collected 1593 strikeouts and finished with a 1.196 WHIP, going 143-82 with a 3.24 ERA. He made the National League All Star team three times while with the team.

LHP Dan Schneider (81) came out of the bullpen 60 times for Houston in 1967 and 1969. He earned an 0-3 record with a 6.00 ERA, striking out 42 over 60 innings.

OF Dave Nicholson (1939-2023) enjoyed a seven-season MLB career, including 1966 with the Astros. In 100 games, he slashed a .246/.356/.411 line, with 10 home runs and 31 RBI.

OF Rabel Colon (20) just completed his first FCL season, appearing in 38 games at the rookie level. He hit .163/.285/.268 while playing passable CF (31 chances, zero errors) and less-than-passable corner OF (28 chances, six errors).