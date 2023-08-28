Astros Prospect Report: August 27th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (50-76) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)
Arrighetti started for Sugar Land and allowed 1 run over 5 innings while striking out 5. Machado got ther scoring started for Sugar Land with a solo HR in the 3rd inning. Sugar Land got another run in the 5th on a wild pitch. After Reno tied it in the 8th, Sugar Land responded with 2 runs on Machado 2 run single. Martinex tossed a scoreless 9th picking up the save in the 4-2 win.
Note: Arrighetti has 129 K in 110.2 innings this season.
- Joey Loperfido, RF: 1-for-4, BB
- Pedro Leon, CF: 1-for-3, BB
- Rylan Bannon, 2B: 0-for-3, R, BB
- J.J. Matijevic, LF: 1-for-3, BB
- Andrew Knapp, DH: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Cesar Salazar, C: 1-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Dixon Machado, 3B: 2-for-3, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 2 K
- Nick Allgeyer, LHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Seth Martinez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (58-62) lost 15-14 (BOX SCORE)
The offense got going scoring 3 in the first on an Aviles RBI double and Stevens 2 run single. They got 2 more in the 2nd on a Dezenzo 2 run HR. Taveras got the start and allowed 1 run over 3.2 innings. The offense continued to add on getting 2 in the 5th on a Correa RBI double and Daniels RBI single. They got 4 more in the 6th on a Brewer RBI single, Correa 2 run triple and Wolforth RBI double. Correa added an RBI single in the 8th and Dezenzo connected on another homer in the 9th as the Hooks went up 14-6. Unfortunately the pen struggled in the 9th as the Cardinals walked it off scoring 9 runs.
Note: Dezenzo has 15 homers this season.
- Zach Daniels, CF: 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB, SB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 2-for-6, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI
- C.J. Stubbs, DH: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, 3 BB
- Luis Aviles, 2B: 4-for-6, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI
- Jordan Brewer, RF: 2-for-6, R, 2B, RBI, SB
- Chad Stevens, SS: 2-for-6, R, 2 RBI, SB
- Bryan Arias, LF: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 BB, SB
- J.C. Correa, C: 4-for-6, 3 R, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI
- Garrett Wolforth, 1B: 1-for-5, 2B, RBI
- Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Tyler Brown, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Ryan Gusto, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 0 K
- Peyton Plumlee, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 0.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (47-68) won 8-1 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville jumped out to a huge lead scoring 7 runs in the first inning on a Wrobleski 2 run single, a fielder’s choice, Garcia sac fly, Espinosa RBI double and Cole RBI single. In the 2nd inning, Whitaker added a solo HR. Swanson started for Asheville and was great tossing 5 scoreless inning with 5 strikeouts. Santos relieved Swanson and allowed 1 run over the final 4 innings as Asheville won 8-1.
Note: Whitaker has a .960 OPS in High-A.
- Zach Cole, CF: 2-for-5, R, RBI
- Jacob Melton, DH: 2-for-5, R
- Miguel Palma, C: 0-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Ryan Wrobleski, 1B: 2-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI
- Tyler Whitaker, RF: 1-for-3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB
- Austin Deming, 3B: 0-for-4, R, RBI
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 1-for-4, 2B
- John Garcia, LF: 1-for-2, RBI, BB
- Rolando Espinosa, SS: 1-for-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Nic Swanson, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Alex Santos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (52-68) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)
Bloss got the start for the Woodpeckers and went 3.1 innings allowing 1 unearned run. The offense got on the board in the 3rd inning on a Baez 3 run HR. Nodal relieved Bloss and allowed 1 run over 3.2 innings. Temple closed out the game tossing 2 perfect innings as the Woodpeckers won 3-2.
Note: Temple has a 1.08 ERA this season.
- Cam Fisher, DH: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, SB
- Luis Baez, RF: 1-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Ryan Johnson, SS: 2-for-4, 2B
- Jackson Loftin, LF: 1-for-3, R, 2 SB
- Jake Bloss, RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K
- Jose Nodal, LHP: 3.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Austin Temple, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (SAVE)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: OFF
CC: OFF
AV: OFF
FV: OFF
