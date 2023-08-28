Astros Prospect Report: August 27th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (50-76) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for Sugar Land and allowed 1 run over 5 innings while striking out 5. Machado got ther scoring started for Sugar Land with a solo HR in the 3rd inning. Sugar Land got another run in the 5th on a wild pitch. After Reno tied it in the 8th, Sugar Land responded with 2 runs on Machado 2 run single. Martinex tossed a scoreless 9th picking up the save in the 4-2 win.

Note: Arrighetti has 129 K in 110.2 innings this season.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 2 K

5.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 2 K Nick Allgeyer , LHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (WIN)

3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (WIN) Seth Martinez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (58-62) lost 15-14 (BOX SCORE)

The offense got going scoring 3 in the first on an Aviles RBI double and Stevens 2 run single. They got 2 more in the 2nd on a Dezenzo 2 run HR. Taveras got the start and allowed 1 run over 3.2 innings. The offense continued to add on getting 2 in the 5th on a Correa RBI double and Daniels RBI single. They got 4 more in the 6th on a Brewer RBI single, Correa 2 run triple and Wolforth RBI double. Correa added an RBI single in the 8th and Dezenzo connected on another homer in the 9th as the Hooks went up 14-6. Unfortunately the pen struggled in the 9th as the Cardinals walked it off scoring 9 runs.

Note: Dezenzo has 15 homers this season.

Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

3.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Tyler Brown , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Ryan Gusto , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 0 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 0 K Peyton Plumlee , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 0.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (47-68) won 8-1 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville jumped out to a huge lead scoring 7 runs in the first inning on a Wrobleski 2 run single, a fielder’s choice, Garcia sac fly, Espinosa RBI double and Cole RBI single. In the 2nd inning, Whitaker added a solo HR. Swanson started for Asheville and was great tossing 5 scoreless inning with 5 strikeouts. Santos relieved Swanson and allowed 1 run over the final 4 innings as Asheville won 8-1.

Note: Whitaker has a .960 OPS in High-A.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN) Alex Santos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (52-68) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Bloss got the start for the Woodpeckers and went 3.1 innings allowing 1 unearned run. The offense got on the board in the 3rd inning on a Baez 3 run HR. Nodal relieved Bloss and allowed 1 run over 3.2 innings. Temple closed out the game tossing 2 perfect innings as the Woodpeckers won 3-2.

Note: Temple has a 1.08 ERA this season.

Jake Bloss , RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K Jose Nodal , LHP: 3.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN)

3.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN) Austin Temple, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF