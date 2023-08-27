Filed under: Game 132 Thread. August 27, 2023, 21:24 CT Astros @ Tigers Verlander goes for the series win in the place where he got his start: Detroit. By William Metzger(bilbos) Aug 27, 2023, 12:16pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 132 Thread. August 27, 2023, 21:24 CT Astros @ Tigers Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Keep your eye on the ball. See the ball, hit the ball. Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images More From The Crawfish Boxes Astros Prospect Report: August 26th Astros Rebound With 9-2 Win Over Tigers A Couple of Pitching Thoughts and Concerns Game 131 Thread. August 26, 2023, 5:10 CT. Astros @ Tigers The Houston Astros and the bumpy road ahead Astros Prospect Report: August 25th Loading comments...
Loading comments...