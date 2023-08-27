 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 132 Thread. August 27, 2023, 21:24 CT Astros @ Tigers

Verlander goes for the series win in the place where he got his start: Detroit.

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
Houston Astros v Detroit Tigers
Keep your eye on the ball. See the ball, hit the ball.
Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...