Astros Prospect Report: August 26th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (49-76) won 5-1 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba made his Triple-A debut and despite having a lot of traffic, he allowed just 1 unearned run over 5 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Loperfido RBI single and Bannon sac fly. They got 3 more in the 4th on an error and a Brantley 2 run double. The bullpen was great tossing 4 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts as they closed out the 5-1 win.

Note: Loperfido has a .925 OPS overall this season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 2 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 2 K (WIN) Austin Hansen , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Seth Martinez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 0BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (58-61) won 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board first scoring a run in the first inning on an Aviles RBI double. Blubaugh made his Double-A debut and went 4 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 run. The Hooks got another run in the 4th on an Arias double play. The Cardinals tied it up in the 6th and the game would go to extra innings. In the 10th, the Hooks scored 3 runs on a Dezenzo RBI single and two runs scoring on an error. The Cardinals got one in the bottom of the inning but Gaither was able to hold on to secure the 5-3 win.

Note: Dezenzo has 22 doubles this season.

A.J. Blubaugh , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Cesar Gomez , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Ray Gaither, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (46-68) lost 8-5 (BOX SCORE)

Mancini started for Asheville and allowed 4 runs, all in the 5th, over 5 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 6th inning on a Cole 2 run HR. After the Cyclones got 3 off of Brockhouse, the offense responded with 3 of their own on a wild pitch and Williams 2 run single. That would be it from the offense though as Asheville fell 8-5.

Note: Cole has 19 HR, 34 SB this season.

Joey Mancini , RHP: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Brayan De Paula, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (51-68) won 7-1 (BOX SCORE)

Espinosa got the started and was great allowing 1 run over 5.2 innings with 10 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 3rd scoring 2 runs on a Fisher 2 run triple. They got another in the 5th on a Loftin solo HR and 3 more in the 6th on a Baez RBI triple, Guillemette sac fly and an error. Guillemette added another sac fly in the 7th to extend the lead. Carrasco closed it out tossing 3.1 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts.

Note: Carrasco has a 1.98 ERA this season.

Carlos Espinosa , RHP: 5.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K (WIN)

5.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K (WIN) Deury Carrasco, RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Spencer Arrighetti - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 1:35 CT

AV: Nic Swanson - 12:05 CT

FV: Manuel Urias - 12:00 CT