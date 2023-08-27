Houston Astros Visit Boston Red Sox — Series Preview

The Houston Astros could use a few more wins.

The Astros are visiting Fenway Park for the first of three games against the Red Sox, Monday night at 6:10 PM CT. The two clubs met last week and split four games, with the Astros winning the first two and the Red Sox closing out with two wins. The four games just completed and the three about to be played comprise their complete seasonal series.

In Houston’s last win over the Crimson Hose, Justin Verlander (9-6, 3.19) earned the victory, tossing six innings of shutout ball, allowing five hits, walking one, and striking out nine. Jon Singleton hit a pair of doubles, and Kyle Tucker (25) hit a first-inning two-run homer as the Astros came away with a 7-3 victory.

In their shared all-time regular season history, Houston is 33-40 against the Sox, resulting in a .452 winning percentage that is Houston’s third worst against another team. The Astros are 8-7 against Boston in the postseason, winning the 2017 ALDS three-to-one, losing the 2018 ALCS, four-to-one, and winning the 2021 ALCS, four-to-two.

Houston is finishing up their six-game roadtrip with these three games against the Red Sox. They started by winning two-of-three against the Detroit Tigers, ultimately splitting their season series with three wins each. In the final game, Houston won 17-4. Justin Verlander pitched five shutout innings, striking out seven. Rafael Montero and Hector Neris pitched a perfect inning each. Houston’s offense put 25 hits on the board, led by five from Jeremy Peña. Kyle Tucker (26), Mauricio Dubón (7), Martín Maldonado (11) and Yainer Díaz (19) all hit home runs.

Between splitting with Houston earlier this week and linking up with them three times starting Monday, the Red Sox played the Los Angeles Dodgers three times, winning once. In yesterday’s series finale, the Dodgers took a 7-4 decision. Tanner Houck (3-8, 4.93) took the loss despite only allowing one run over his four inning start. Adam Duvall and Triston Casas each collected a pair of hits to lead Boston’s offense.

Standings

Houston Astros: 74-58, .561, tied for second in the AL West with the Texas Rangers, one game behind the Seattle Mariners. Tied with Texas for the second and third wildcard positions, six games behind the Tampa Bay Rays and 2.5 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays. Tied for sixth in MLB with the Milwaukee Brewers and Texas. Last 10: LLLWWLLLWW. On pace for 91-71. Playoff Odds: 66.4 percent.

Boston Red Sox: 69-62, .527, fourth in the AL East, 12.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles. Currently 4.5 games behind the final wildcard spot. 12th in MLB. Last 10: WWWLLWWLWL. On pace for 85-77. Playoff Odds: 12.1 percent.

Around the AL West

The Mariners defeated the Royals, 3-2 in yesterday’s game to go one game up in the division on both Texas teams. The Rangers, meanwhile, lost to the Minnesota Twins, 7-6 in 12 innings. The New York Mets topped the Los Angeles Angels, 3-2, and the Oakland A’s dropped a 6-1 decision to the Chicago White Sox.

Team Leaders

AVG: Masataka Yoshida .293, Kyle Tucker .292, Justin Turner .290, Alex Verdugo .278, Mauricio Dubón .275

OBP: Kyle Tucker .373, Alex Bregman .362, Justin Turner .361, Triston Casa .356, Rafael Devers .347

SLG: Kyle Tucker .522, Rafael Devers .516, Justin Turner .497, Triston Casas .482, Masataka Yoshida .454

OPS: Kyle Tucker .895, Rafael Devers .863, Justin Turner .858, Triston Casas .838, Alex Bregman .804

HR: Rafael Devers 29, Kyle Tucker 26, Justin Turner 22, Triston Casas, Yordan Alvarez & Alex Bregman 21

RBI: Kyle Tucker 97, Rafael Devers 88, Alex Bregman 87, Justin Turner 85, Yordan Alvarez 72

SB: Kyle Tucker 25, Jarren Duran 24, Corey Julks 15, Chas McCormick 14, Jose Altuve 13

W: Hunter Brown & Brayan Bello 10, J.P. France, Nick Pivetta, Cristian Javier & Framber Valdez 9

ERA: Framber Valdez 3.40, Hunter Brown 4.47

WHIP: Framber Valdez 1.11, Hunter Brown 1.33

SO: Framber Valdez 159, Hunter Brown 152, Nick Pivetta 140, Cristian Javier 115, Brayan Bello 104

Gametime and Starting Pitchers

Monday at 6:10 PM CT — Cristian Javier (9-2, 4.52) vs. Aaron Sale (5-3, 4.68)

Tuesday at 6:10 PM CT — JP France (9-5, 3.51) vs. Brayan Bello (10-7, 3.56)

Wednesday at 3:10 PM CT — Framber Valdez (9-9, 3.40) vs. Kutter Crawford (6-6, 3.65)

Who’s Hot

Framber Valdez 49.2

Alex Bregman 29.2

Justin Verlander 25.7

Jeremy Peña 15.8

Bryan Abreu 14.0

Who’s Not

Yordan Alvarez -6.0

Martín Maldonado -8.6

Chas McCormick -10.5

Yainer Diaz -11.0

Ryan Pressly -80.2

On This Date in Astros History

Houston is 27-25 on August 28 through their 61-year history. Last year on this date, they defeated the Baltimore Orioles, 3-1. Alex Bregman (20) hit a solo home run, and Kyle Tucker led the team with a pair of hits. Ryne Stanek (2-1, 1.25) earned the win with a perfect seventh, and Rafael Montero (9) earned the save despite allowing three hits and a run.

Franchise Leaderboard Check

Games Played: Jake Meyers currently has 199 games played with the team. He’ll tie Ron Davis and Joe Gaines for 171st on the all-time leaderboard with his next appearance.

PA: Kyle Tucker needs eight to tie Billy Hatcher in 43rd all-time with 2104.

Runs: Alex Bregman needs four runs to tie Joe Morgan in 11th with 597. Yordan Alvarez needs to score three times to tie Marwin Gonzalez in 33rd with 308.

Hits: Kyle Tucker needs four base hits to tie Jason Castro and Moises Alou in 41st with 513. Yordan Alvarez will tie Tony Eusebio with his next hit, in 47th with 479.

2B: With his next double, Alex Bregman will move into sole possession of eighth, passing Jim Wynn with 229. Michael Brantley’s next double will be his 99th, moving him into 40th on the all-time list tied with Morgan Ensberg and Bill Spiers.

Home Runs: Kyle Tucker’s next home run will be his 100th. He’s currently 20th on Houston’s all-time leaderboard. Martín Maldonado will move into sole possession of 37th with his 54th.

SB: Kyle Tucker’s next stolen base will be number 79, tying him in 20th all-time with James Mouton.

Wins: Cristian Javier’s next victory will tie him in 44th all-time with 30, along with Brandon Backe, Greg Swindell and Jack Billingham.

Games: Ryan Pressly will pass Shane Reynolds into 17th with his next appearance, his 275th. Ryne Stanek’s next will move him into sole possession of 46th on the leaderboard, passing Jim Deshaies and Turk Farrell.

Strikeouts: Framber Valdez will tie Wade Miller in 21st on the leaderboard with three strikeouts, at 659. Cristian Javier needs 12 to tie Roger Clemens in 38th with 505.