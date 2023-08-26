Astros Prospect Report: August 25th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (48-76) lost 8-2 (BOX SCORE)

Gordon started for Sugar Land but struggled allowing 6 runs over 2.1 innings. The offense was quiet until the 7th when they got on the board with a Madris RBI triple and Brantley RBI single. The pen had some good performances but that was it from the offense as Sugar Land fell 8-2.

Note: Brantley has a .865 OPS in Triple-A.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (57-61) lost 8-7 (BOX SCORE)

Henley started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs over 5.1 innings. The offense got on the board in the 5th on a Corona RBI single. They got 3 in the 6th on a Dezenzo solo HR, Correa RBI single and Wolforth RBI double. In the 7th, Dezenzo added another HR, this time a 2 run shot. The Cardinals rallied back scoring 5 in the 8th to tie it up. The game went to extra innings and the Hooks would fall in the 11th inning, 8-7.

Note: Dezenzo has a .916 OPS overall this season.

Blair Henley , RHP: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

5.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Peyton Plumlee , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Logan VanWey , RHP: 1.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (46-67) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Ullola started for Asheville and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings. He was relieved by DeVos who allowed 4 runs over 4 innings. Asheville got on the board in the 7th on a Whitaker solo HR. They would get 4 more in the 8th on a Palma 3 run HR and Sacco sac fly. Unfortunately that was it from the offense as Asheville fell 6-5.

Note: Palma has a .803 OPS in High-A.

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Nolan DeVos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (50-68)lost 9-7 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 3 runs on a Balogh single that scored two and Molina RBI single. Taylor got the start for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings of work. Santa struggled in relief as he allowed 5 runs over 2 innings. The offense got a couple in the 8th and then 2 more back in the 9th on a Baez 2 run double but that was it as they fell 9-7.

Note: Taylor has 109 K in 75.2 innings this season.

Andrew Taylor , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K Alimber Santa , RHP: 2.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

2.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Ronel Blanco - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: A.J. Blubaugh - 5:05 CT

FV: Carlos Espinosa - 4:00 CT