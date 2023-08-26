Astros Prospect Report: August 25th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (48-76) lost 8-2 (BOX SCORE)
Gordon started for Sugar Land but struggled allowing 6 runs over 2.1 innings. The offense was quiet until the 7th when they got on the board with a Madris RBI triple and Brantley RBI single. The pen had some good performances but that was it from the offense as Sugar Land fell 8-2.
Note: Brantley has a .865 OPS in Triple-A.
- Bligh Madris, DH: 2-for-5, R, 3B, RBI
- Michael Brantley, LF: 2-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB
- Dixon Machado, 2B: 2-for-4, R
- Colton Gordon, LHP: 2.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Jake Cousins, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Phil Maton, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Joel Kuhnel, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (57-61) lost 8-7 (BOX SCORE)
Henley started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs over 5.1 innings. The offense got on the board in the 5th on a Corona RBI single. They got 3 in the 6th on a Dezenzo solo HR, Correa RBI single and Wolforth RBI double. In the 7th, Dezenzo added another HR, this time a 2 run shot. The Cardinals rallied back scoring 5 in the 8th to tie it up. The game went to extra innings and the Hooks would fall in the 11th inning, 8-7.
Note: Dezenzo has a .916 OPS overall this season.
- Kenedy Corona, RF: 1-for-5, RBI
- Zach Daniels, CF: 1-for-6, R
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 3-for-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB, SB
- C.J. Stubbs, DH: 0-for-4, R, BB, SB
- Luis Aviles, SS: 2-for-6
- J.C. Correa, 1B: 2-for-4, 2 R, BB
- Bryan Arias, LF: 2-for-5, R
- Garrett Wolforth, C: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB
- Blair Henley, RHP: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Peyton Plumlee, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (46-67) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)
Ullola started for Asheville and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings. He was relieved by DeVos who allowed 4 runs over 4 innings. Asheville got on the board in the 7th on a Whitaker solo HR. They would get 4 more in the 8th on a Palma 3 run HR and Sacco sac fly. Unfortunately that was it from the offense as Asheville fell 6-5.
Note: Palma has a .803 OPS in High-A.
- Zach Cole, CF: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Miguel Palma, C: 1-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Tim Borden, DH: 2-for-3, R, 2 2B
- Tyler Whitaker, 3B: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 1-for-3, RBI
- Justin Williams, 2B: 1-for-4, 2B
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Nolan DeVos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (50-68)lost 9-7 (BOX SCORE)
The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 3 runs on a Balogh single that scored two and Molina RBI single. Taylor got the start for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings of work. Santa struggled in relief as he allowed 5 runs over 2 innings. The offense got a couple in the 8th and then 2 more back in the 9th on a Baez 2 run double but that was it as they fell 9-7.
Note: Taylor has 109 K in 75.2 innings this season.
- Brice Matthews, DH: 0-for-4, R, BB, SB
- Luis Baez, RF: 1-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- Cam Fisher, LF: 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB
- Luis Encarnacion, 1B: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Ricardo Balogh, 3B: 1-for-4, R
- Juan Santander, C: 2-for-4, R
- Leosdanis Molina, CF: 1-for-4, RBI
- Andrew Taylor, RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K
- Alimber Santa, RHP: 2.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Ronel Blanco - 7:05 CT
CC: TBD - 6:35 CT
AV: A.J. Blubaugh - 5:05 CT
FV: Carlos Espinosa - 4:00 CT
