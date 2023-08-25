Filed under: Game 130 Thread. August 25, 2023, 5:40 CT. Astros @ Tigers Framber takes the mound trying for a great reset By William Metzger(bilbos) Aug 25, 2023, 3:04pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 130 Thread. August 25, 2023, 5:40 CT. Astros @ Tigers Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images For more on this game and the upcoming series with the Tigers, check out Kevin’s analysis HERE. More From The Crawfish Boxes Astros’ Extra Inning Record & Playoff Update SB Nation Reacts Results Astros Crawfish Boil: August 25, 2023 Houston Astros Visit Detroit Tigers — Series Preview Astros Suffer Early Knockout. Get Pummeled 17-1 Game 129 Thread. August 24, 2023, 1:10 CT. Red Sox @ Astros Loading comments...
Loading comments...