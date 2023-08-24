Filed under: Game 129 Thread. August 24, 2023, 1:10 CT. Red Sox @ Astros The Astros go for the 3-1 series win behind J.P France By William Metzger(bilbos) Aug 24, 2023, 12:27pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 129 Thread. August 24, 2023, 1:10 CT. Red Sox @ Astros Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images More From The Crawfish Boxes Astros Suffer Early Knockout. Get Pummeled 17-1 Astros Crawfish Boil: August 24, 2023 Astros Surrender in Extras to Red Sox, 7-5 Game 128 Thread. August 23, 2023, 7:10 CT. Red Sox @ Astros Gusto Emerging Down Stretch for Hooks Astros Prospect Report: August 22nd Loading comments...
Loading comments...