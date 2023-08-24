Astros Crawfish Boil: August 24, 2023

Welcome to the Thursday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Thanks to Adam Duvall’s heroics, Red Sox seek split in Houston (reuters.com)

Astros insider: Short starts putting onus on shorthanded bullpen (houstonchronicle.com)

Ex-Astros prospect Wilyer Abreu has ‘surreal’ debut with Red Sox (houstonchronicle.com)

Astros’ Michael Brantley, Phil Maton progress in return from injuries (houstonchronicle.com)

Astros getting close to full strength with key players returning from injury (houston.sportsmap.com)

AL West News

John Fisher reacts to A’s fans wearing ‘sell’ T-shirts (nbcsportsbayarea.com)

Why Are John Fisher and Dave Kaval Speaking All of a Sudden? (si.com)

Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch for rest of season because of a torn elbow ligament (nbclosangeles.com)

McCoy: Rallying Reds back at it, complete sweep of Angels (daytondailynews.com)

Rangers ride major slump into series at Minnesota (deadspin.com)

Do not buy into the doom and gloom surrounding the Texas Rangers (dallasnews.com)

Reliever Luke Weaver shows off cutter in first appearance with Mariners (seattletimes.com)

White Sox Walk Off Mariners in Odd Fashion to Avoid Sweep (ontapsportsnet.com)

MLB News (mlb.com)

10 statistical races that could go down to the wire

‘He’s a beast’: Judge powers Yanks with first 3-homer game

New No. 1 takes over Starting Pitcher Power Rankings

Even Elly had to make sure Ohtani was real

‘Had a great first day’: DeJong (HR, 4 RBIs) propels Giants

The best 20-20 prospect candidates — one from each team

10 hitters who have improved the most since the All-Star break

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Austin Temple (24) is in his second professional season with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. In 16 appearances, he’s struck out 17 in 14 2⁄ 3 innings with a 1.568 WHIP.

Utility player Enrique Hernández (32) began his 10-season MLB career with the Astros in 2014, hitting .284/.348/.420 with three homers and 14 RBI in 42 games.

RHP Mike Grzanich (51) made one major league appearance, pitching one inning on May 14, 1998. He struck out one and allowed two runs in a 7-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

RHP Dean Wilkins (57) pitched in seven games for the Astros in 1991. He posted a 3.250 WHIP in eight frames, walking 10 and striking out four with a 11.25 ERA.

RHP Kip Gross (59) pitched to a 10.38 ERA over 4 1⁄ 3 innings with the 2000 Astros, striking out three and finishing with a 2.538 WHIP.

LHP Hal Woodeshick (1932-2009) was an inaugural Houston Colt .45 back in 1962, and appeared in 174 games over four seasons in Houston. He made the All Star team in 1963 and lead the American League with 23 saves in 1964. Overall with the team, he was 21-38 with a 3.16 ERA and 256 K’s in 364 innings.