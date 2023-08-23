Astros Surrender in Extras to Red Sox, 7-5

If the Astros were just .500 in extra-inning games, they’d be in first place right now.

By my count, the Astros are 1-7 in extra-inning games in 2023, and they lost another to the Red Sox tonight, 7-5

The Astros jumped on the Red Sox quickly. Jose Altuve doubled on Boston starter Chris Sale's first pitch. An Alex Bregman single moved Altuve to third, who scored on a Kyle Tucker sac fly to deep center field.

The Astros extended the lead to 3-0 in the second inning with a Martin Maldonado two-run homer.

No. 10 of the year for Maldy. pic.twitter.com/PothHJDV1B — Houston Astros (@astros) August 24, 2023

But the Red Sox got two runs back in the third off Astros starter Jose Urquidy on an Alex Verdugo RBI double and a Triston Casas RBI single. However, the Sox left the bases loaded when Trevor Story struck out on a wicked changeup from Urquidy.

The Astros stretched their lead in the fourth, starting with a Bregman walk, a Yainer Diaz single, and a Jose Abreu RBI double.

Keep it up Jose.

Welcome back José Abreu. pic.twitter.com/mxHWWcbZyL — Houston Astros (@astros) August 24, 2023

The Red Sox tied the score in the fifth on a walk, two singles, and a fielder's choice.

The Astros and Red Sox bullpens held each team scoreless until the 10th inning. Adam Duvall blew the game open in the Boston half with a three-run, line-drive home run to the Crawford Boxes off Kendall Graveman.

Although Yainer Diaz got back one run in the Astros' tenth with an RBI single, Jose Abreu struck out for the first out, and with the bases loaded Mauricio Dubon struck out, and Corey Julks grounded out to concede the 7- 5 win to the Red Sox. The RBI single in the 10th was Diaz’s third hit of the night.

Early game tomorrow, 1:10 starting time.

J.P. France goes for the series win. The loss puts the Astros one game behind the Rangers in the AL West race.

Box score HERE.