Astros Prospect Report: August 22nd

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (48-73) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for Sugar Land and tossed 6 scoreless innings. Sugar Land got on the board on a Loperfido sac fly in the 2nd inning. The Aces tied the game in the 8th and the game went into extra innings tied 1-1. In the bottom of the 10th, Matijevic walked it off with an RBI single.

Note: Arrighetti has 11 consecutive scoreless innings.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Nick Allgeyer , LHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (57-58) won 10-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first on a Daniels RBI single. Gusto got the start and was great again allowing 1 run over 5 innings. They got another run in the 3rd on a Corona RBI double. In the 4th, the offense expanded their lead scoring 4 runs on a Stubbs 3 run double and Wagner RBI single. The Hooks added 4 more runs in the 9th on a Wagner RBI double, Corona RBI single and Daniels 2 run HR. The pen was able to hold on for the 10-4 win.

Note: Gusto has a 2.95 ERA this season.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN) Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (46-64) won 10-9 (BOX SCORE)

Santos got the start and allowed 6 runs, 4 earned over just 0.2 innings. The offense responded with 2 runs on a Palma RBI double and Wrobleski RBI single. The offense got another run in the 5th on a wild pitch and one more in the 6th on a HBP. Swanson allowed 3 runs over 5.2 innings in relief. Asheville went into the 8th down 9-4 but got a run on a Palma RBI single. They entered the 9th down 9-5 but rallied for 5 runs on a Sacco 2 run HR, Sandle solo HR and a Palma walk-off 2 run single as Asheville won 10-9.

Note: Palma is hitting .316 in High-A.

Alex Santos , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Carlos Calderon , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Nic Swanson , RHP: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

5.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Brayan De Paula, LHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (48-67) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

Bloss got the start and allowed 2 runs over 2.1 innings. The offense tied things up in the second scoring 2 runs on a Guillemette walk and Encarnacion sac fly. Urias pitched in relief and allowed 1 run over 4 innings. Baez tied things again in the 6th on a sac fly. The offense took the lead in the 8th on a Fisher RBI single and Loftin added 2 insurance runs on a 2 run single in the 9th. Temple closed it out with 2 scoreless innings.

Note: Loftin has 53 SB this season.

Jake Bloss , RHP: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

2.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K Jose Nodal , LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Manuel Urias , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K (WIN) Austin Temple, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Deylen Miley - 5:35 CT

FV: Trey Dombroski - 6:05 CT