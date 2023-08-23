 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: August 22nd

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
Glendale Desert Dogs v Surprise Saguaros
SURPRISE, AZ - NOVEMBER 02, 2022: Zach Daniels #22 of the Surprise Saguaros bats during a game against the Glendale Desert Dogs at Surprise Stadium on November 2, 2022 in Surprise, Arizona
Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (48-73) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for Sugar Land and tossed 6 scoreless innings. Sugar Land got on the board on a Loperfido sac fly in the 2nd inning. The Aces tied the game in the 8th and the game went into extra innings tied 1-1. In the bottom of the 10th, Matijevic walked it off with an RBI single.

Note: Arrighetti has 11 consecutive scoreless innings.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (57-58) won 10-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first on a Daniels RBI single. Gusto got the start and was great again allowing 1 run over 5 innings. They got another run in the 3rd on a Corona RBI double. In the 4th, the offense expanded their lead scoring 4 runs on a Stubbs 3 run double and Wagner RBI single. The Hooks added 4 more runs in the 9th on a Wagner RBI double, Corona RBI single and Daniels 2 run HR. The pen was able to hold on for the 10-4 win.

Note: Gusto has a 2.95 ERA this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (46-64) won 10-9 (BOX SCORE)

Santos got the start and allowed 6 runs, 4 earned over just 0.2 innings. The offense responded with 2 runs on a Palma RBI double and Wrobleski RBI single. The offense got another run in the 5th on a wild pitch and one more in the 6th on a HBP. Swanson allowed 3 runs over 5.2 innings in relief. Asheville went into the 8th down 9-4 but got a run on a Palma RBI single. They entered the 9th down 9-5 but rallied for 5 runs on a Sacco 2 run HR, Sandle solo HR and a Palma walk-off 2 run single as Asheville won 10-9.

Note: Palma is hitting .316 in High-A.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (48-67) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

Bloss got the start and allowed 2 runs over 2.1 innings. The offense tied things up in the second scoring 2 runs on a Guillemette walk and Encarnacion sac fly. Urias pitched in relief and allowed 1 run over 4 innings. Baez tied things again in the 6th on a sac fly. The offense took the lead in the 8th on a Fisher RBI single and Loftin added 2 insurance runs on a 2 run single in the 9th. Temple closed it out with 2 scoreless innings.

Note: Loftin has 53 SB this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Deylen Miley - 5:35 CT

FV: Trey Dombroski - 6:05 CT

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...