Astros Prospect Report: August 22nd

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (48-73) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)
Arrighetti started for Sugar Land and tossed 6 scoreless innings. Sugar Land got on the board on a Loperfido sac fly in the 2nd inning. The Aces tied the game in the 8th and the game went into extra innings tied 1-1. In the bottom of the 10th, Matijevic walked it off with an RBI single.
Note: Arrighetti has 11 consecutive scoreless innings.
- Joey Loperfido, RF: 0-for-2, RBI, BB
- Rylan Bannon, 3B: 0-for-3, R, BB
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 1-for-4, RBI
- Dixon Machado, 2B: 1-for-3, R
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Nick Allgeyer, LHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (57-58) won 10-4 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board in the first on a Daniels RBI single. Gusto got the start and was great again allowing 1 run over 5 innings. They got another run in the 3rd on a Corona RBI double. In the 4th, the offense expanded their lead scoring 4 runs on a Stubbs 3 run double and Wagner RBI single. The Hooks added 4 more runs in the 9th on a Wagner RBI double, Corona RBI single and Daniels 2 run HR. The pen was able to hold on for the 10-4 win.
Note: Gusto has a 2.95 ERA this season.
- Will Wagner, 2B: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 3-for-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI, SB
- Zach Daniels, RF: 2-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB, SB
- Chad Stevens, SS: 1-for-5, R, 2B
- J.C. Correa, 1B: 2-for-3, R, BB
- Luis Aviles, LF: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Bryan Arias, DH: 1-for-4, R, SB
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI
- Ryan Gusto, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)
- Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (46-64) won 10-9 (BOX SCORE)
Santos got the start and allowed 6 runs, 4 earned over just 0.2 innings. The offense responded with 2 runs on a Palma RBI double and Wrobleski RBI single. The offense got another run in the 5th on a wild pitch and one more in the 6th on a HBP. Swanson allowed 3 runs over 5.2 innings in relief. Asheville went into the 8th down 9-4 but got a run on a Palma RBI single. They entered the 9th down 9-5 but rallied for 5 runs on a Sacco 2 run HR, Sandle solo HR and a Palma walk-off 2 run single as Asheville won 10-9.
Note: Palma is hitting .316 in High-A.
- Jacob Melton, DH: 0-for-4, R, 2 BB
- Zach Cole, CF: 0-for-2, 2 R, 3 BB, SB
- Miguel Palma, C: 5-for-6, R, 2B, 4 RBI
- Ryan Wrobleski, 1B: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, SB
- Tim Borden, 3B: 1-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Michael Sandle, LF: 1-for-5, R, HR, RBI
- Kobe Kato, 2B: 2-for-5, 2 R
- Tyler Whitaker, RF: 1-for-5, R, 2B
- Alex Santos, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Carlos Calderon, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Nic Swanson, RHP: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Brayan De Paula, LHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (48-67) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)
Bloss got the start and allowed 2 runs over 2.1 innings. The offense tied things up in the second scoring 2 runs on a Guillemette walk and Encarnacion sac fly. Urias pitched in relief and allowed 1 run over 4 innings. Baez tied things again in the 6th on a sac fly. The offense took the lead in the 8th on a Fisher RBI single and Loftin added 2 insurance runs on a 2 run single in the 9th. Temple closed it out with 2 scoreless innings.
Note: Loftin has 53 SB this season.
- Cam Fisher, LF: 3-for-5, R, 2B, RBI, BB, SB
- Brice Matthews, SS: 0-for-3, 2 BB, SB
- Luis Baez, RF: 0-for-3, RBI
- Garret Guillemette, C: 1-for-4, RBI, BB
- Luis Encarnacion, 1B: 0-for-2, R, RBI, BB
- Pascanel Ferreras, 3B: 2-for-5, R, SB
- Jackson Loftin, CF: 1-for-3, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB
- Ricardo Balogh, DH: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB, SB
- Jake Bloss, RHP: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
- Jose Nodal, LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Manuel Urias, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K (WIN)
- Austin Temple, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (SAVE)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Misael Tamarez - 7:05 CT
CC: TBD - 6:35 CT
AV: Deylen Miley - 5:35 CT
FV: Trey Dombroski - 6:05 CT
Loading comments...