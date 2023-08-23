Astros Crawfish Boil: August 23, 2023

Welcome to your Wednesday Boil!
Houston Astros News
Astros insider: Justin Verlander on tweaking mechanics, flap with Alex Cora (houstonchronicle.com)
Wilyer Abreu gets two hits in MLB debut as Red Sox lose to Astros (mlb.com)
Justin Verlander pitches quality start in Astros’ win vs. Red Sox (mlb.com)
Astros’ Justin Verlander hits Alex Cora with expletive-laced message during break in play (clutchpoints.com)
What’s Chas McCormick pulling in 2023? Home runs to left for Astros (houstonchronicle.com)
AL West News
The Texas Rangers lose season-worst sixth straight, lead on Astros and Mariners dwindles (mlb.com)
D-backs’ Zac Gallen adds to Cy Young case in sweep over Rangers (arizonasports.com)
Texas Rangers are not a team likely to panic, just look at Corey Seager (]thebrunswicknews.com)
RECAP: Red-hot Mariners shine, Seahawks pick up preseason win (columbianbasinherald.com)
Seattle Mariners sign RHP Luke Weaver to a 1-year contract (citizentribune.com)
Mariners: Seattle completes epic feat last pulled off by 2001 Ichiro Suzuki-led squad (clutchpoints.com)
McCoy: Reds kick off 10-game road trip with 4-3 win over Angels (daytondailynews.com)
Mike Trout returns after 7-week absence, but Angels fall to Reds (abc7.com)
Dan Haren asks Shohei Ohtani for signed jersey in letter (mlb.com)
Royals take on the Athletics looking to stop road slide (foxsports.com)
A’s top Royals 5-4 to spoil Greinke’s return from the injured list (mercurynews.com)
Athletics’ Lawrence Butler draws swagger inspiration from superstar source (nbcsportsbayarea.com)
MLB News (mlb.com)
Thomas’ ‘unbelievable’ catch helps D-backs move into NL WC spot
Turner continues ‘unbelievable’ run with walk-off
Punchless Yanks lose 9th straight for first time since ‘82
Stella Weaver making history with her bat at LLWS
‘I love being a Met’: Alonso nearly a Brewer at Deadline?
‘A bittersweet moment’: Thor delivers quality start vs. former team
Houston Astros Birthdays
Infielder Marty Martinez (1941-2007) played in 185 games for the Astros from 1969 through 1971, hitting .268 with 31 RBI.
