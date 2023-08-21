 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 126 Thread. August 21, 2023, 7:10 CT. Red Sox @ Astros

Cristian Javier goes to reverse the three game skid and the woes of the Astros’ starting rotation.

By William Metzger(bilbos)
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

For more on this game and the series, check out Kevin’s analysis HERE.

Here are the lineups. Tucker’s back.

