Astros Prospect Report: August 20th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (47-73) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board scoring 3 runs in the first on a Leon RBI triple, Madris sac fly and Whitcomb solo HR. Blanco started for Sugar Land and allowed 4 runs over 5.1 innings while striking out 7. The pen was strong but the offense was quiet the rest of the way as Sugar Land fell 4-3.

Note: Whitcomb has 29 HR this season.

Ronel Blanco , RHP: 5.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

5.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Austin Hansen , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (56-58) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba got the start and was great as he struck out 5 over 5 scoreless innings. The Naturals got on the board in the 7th scoring 2 runs off of Plumlee. Wolforth tied things up in the bottom of the inning with a 2 run HR. Gomez allowed 3 runs in relief as the Naturals went up 5-2. The offense picked up a few more hits but were unable to score as the fell 5-2.

Note: Kouba has 118 K in 110 innings this season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Peyton Plumlee , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Cesar Gomez , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K Tyler Brown , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Ray Gaither, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (45-64) lost 4-1 (BOX SCORE)

Mancini started for Asheville and allowed 1 run over 4.1 innings. Wrobleski put Asheville on the board with an RBI groundout in the 5th inning. The pen allowed a few runs as the BlueClaws went up 4-1. The offense was quiet the rest of the day as Asheville dropped the series finale.

Note: Garcia is hitting .267 in High-A.

Joey Mancini , RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Ronny Garcia , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-67) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Espinosa started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 4 runs over 4 innings of work. The offense got on the board on a Guillemette sac fly in the 3rd inning. They scored 2 more runs in 5th on an Encarnacion 2 run HR. The offense tied it up with a run in the 8th on a wild pitch. The HillCats took the lead in the 9th and the offense was unable to comeback as they fell 5-4.

Note: Loftin has 51 SB this season.

Carlos Espinosa , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Amilcar Chirinos , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF