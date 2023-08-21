Astros Prospect Report: August 20th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (47-73) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board scoring 3 runs in the first on a Leon RBI triple, Madris sac fly and Whitcomb solo HR. Blanco started for Sugar Land and allowed 4 runs over 5.1 innings while striking out 7. The pen was strong but the offense was quiet the rest of the way as Sugar Land fell 4-3.
Note: Whitcomb has 29 HR this season.
- Marty Costes, LF: 0-for-3, R, BB, SB
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 1-for-3, R, 3B, RBI, 2 BB
- Bligh Madris, 1B: 1-for-2, RBI, 2 BB
- Shay Whitcomb, 3B: 1-for-5, R, HR, RBI
- Luke Berryhill, C: 1-for-3, BB
- Dixon Machado, SS: 2-for-4
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 5.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Austin Hansen, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (56-58) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)
Kouba got the start and was great as he struck out 5 over 5 scoreless innings. The Naturals got on the board in the 7th scoring 2 runs off of Plumlee. Wolforth tied things up in the bottom of the inning with a 2 run HR. Gomez allowed 3 runs in relief as the Naturals went up 5-2. The offense picked up a few more hits but were unable to score as the fell 5-2.
Note: Kouba has 118 K in 110 innings this season.
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 2-for-5, 2 SB
- Luis Aviles, RF: 3-for-4, 2B, SB
- Bryan Arias, LF: 1-for-3, R, BB, SB
- Garrett Wolforth, C: 2-for-4, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
- Rhett Kouba, RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
- Peyton Plumlee, RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K
- Tyler Brown, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Ray Gaither, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (45-64) lost 4-1 (BOX SCORE)
Mancini started for Asheville and allowed 1 run over 4.1 innings. Wrobleski put Asheville on the board with an RBI groundout in the 5th inning. The pen allowed a few runs as the BlueClaws went up 4-1. The offense was quiet the rest of the day as Asheville dropped the series finale.
Note: Garcia is hitting .267 in High-A.
- Ryan Wrobleski, C: 0-for-4, RBI
- John Garcia, 1B: 2-for-4
- Kobe Kato, 2B: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Rolando Espinosa, RF: 1-for-4, SB
- Joey Mancini, RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Ronny Garcia, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-67) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)
Espinosa started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 4 runs over 4 innings of work. The offense got on the board on a Guillemette sac fly in the 3rd inning. They scored 2 more runs in 5th on an Encarnacion 2 run HR. The offense tied it up with a run in the 8th on a wild pitch. The HillCats took the lead in the 9th and the offense was unable to comeback as they fell 5-4.
Note: Loftin has 51 SB this season.
- Cam Fisher, RF: 1-for-3, R, 2B, 2 BB
- Brice Matthews, DH: 1-for-3, 2 BB, SB
- Garret Guillemette, 1B: 1-for-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Luis Encarnacion, C: 1-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Ryan Johnson, 2B: 3-for-5, SB
- Jackson Loftin, 3B: 0-for-2, R, BB, 2 SB
- Carlos Espinosa, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- Amilcar Chirinos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: OFF
CC: OFF
AV: OFF
FV: OFF
