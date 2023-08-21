Astros Crawfish Boil: August 21, 2023

The Astros welcome the Red Sox to MMP tonight at 8:10 PM CT. But first, this Boil!

Houston Astros News

Houston Astros Birthdays

DH JD Martinez (36) began his 13-season MLB career with the Houston Astros for three seasons beginning in 2011. In 252 games, he hit .251/.300/.387 with 24 home runs and 126 RBI. He’s since made six All Star appearances, along with winning two Silver Sluggers.

IF Jerry DaVanon (78) appeared in 93 games for Houston in 1975 and 1976. He hit .284 and walked 37 times to only 19 strikeouts.

C Christian Vázquez (33) played 35 games for the eventual MLB Champion Astros in 2022. He hit .250 for Houston.

LF Derek Fisher (30) played in 112 Houston games from 2017 through 2019. He hit .201 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI.

OF Karl Rhodes (55) started his six-season MLB career with Houston from 1990 through 1993. In 92 games he hit .219 with two home runs and 15 RBI. He might be most famous for launching three home runs on 1994 Opening Day for the Chicago Cubs.

SS Andujar Cedeno (1969-2000) played 395 contests for the Astros between 1990 and 1994, then again in 1996. He put up a .250/.309/.389 slashline with 31 homers and 154 RBI.

1B/OF Jim Beauchamp (1939-2007) played for the Houston Colt .45s in 1964 and the Astros in 1965 and again in 1970. In 78 games he managed a .179 average.