Altuve 2000 Breaking T Shirts

They didn’t think he should even be allowed in the tryout. But he showed up and turned heads.

They didn’t think he’d ever make the bigs. But he showed out at every level and they couldn’t keep him down.

They thought he’d never be more than a low-impact singles hitter on a losing team. But he showed the world that a little man can have an MVP-size impact on a world champion.

Now they say he’s getting old and slowing down. But even on the down-side of 30 he’s still raking like the superstar he still is.

Jose Altuve is only the third player to collect 2000 hits as an Astro. And you know where the jerseys of the other two reside.

Jose Altuve: Hall of Fame bound!

Honor this Great Houston Astro and commemorate his greatness for the ages by wearing your Altuve 2000 Breaking T t-shirt, and buy an extra to remember him for the ages.

And they make a great gift too.

Order this unique, limited-time-only MLBPA-authorized shirt from the link HERE, or any Astros Breaking Ts, including the full assortment of Astros playoff shirts. Each shirt is just $28.00. This link will take you to Breaking T’s secure checkout page, where you can order these super-comfy shirts in your size, from S to 3XL. Delivery is uber-fast, and if you’re not completely satisfied, Breaking T has a full money-back guarantee.

Don’t let this chance to get your Altuve 2000 Breaking Ts pass you by. Order now