Filed under: Game 109 Thread, August 2, 2023, 1:10 CT. Guardians @ Astros What an act to follow. Good luck Ronel Blanco By William Metzger(bilbos) Aug 2, 2023, 12:46pm CDT Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports After last night's no-hitter by Framber Valdez, the Astros go for a sweep behind Ronel Blanco. Here are the lineups.
