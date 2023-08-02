Astros Crawfish Boil: August 2, 2023

It was pretty good for a Tuesday.

I’m pretty happy I was fully engaged for yesterday’s game. A lot of times, I’m only kind of half paying attention for the first few innings. Yesterday, I was locked in, and I picked a good day for it. Martin Maldonado sure called a good game, and Jeremy Peña reached base three times more than anyone else while making several excellent defensive plays. Oh, and we got Justin Verlander back. Am I missing anything?

Houston Astros News

Houston Astros and New York Mets: Winners and Losers of the Trade Deadline (energyportal.eu)

Houston Astros: Breaking down Framber Valdez’s no-hitter (houstonchronicle.com)

Brown on Verlander trade, more | 08/02/2023 | Houston Astros (mlb.com)

Justin Verlander rejoins Astros to highlight quiet MLB trade deadline (washingtonpost.com)

‘Super fired up’ | Astros player and fans react to trade that brings Justin Verlander back to Houston (khou.com)

Justin Verlander’s first Astros start likely to come against Yankees (nypost.com)

AL West News

Report: Some MLB Owners Upset A’s Are Getting ‘Preferential Treatment’ for Vegas Move (bleacherreport.com)

A’s Recall LHP Kirby Snead and Select INF Tyler Wade from Las Vegas (mlb.com)

Reggie Jackson laments missed opportunity becoming Athletics owner (nbcsportsbayarea.com)

Dominic Leone traded to Angels (mlb.com)

Braves beat Los Angeles Angels 5-1 (spectrumnews.com)

Ex-Angels exec finally explains why he drafted Randall Grichuk ahead of Mike Trout (larrybrownsports.com)

2023 MLB trade deadline: Did the Los Angeles Angels do enough to win with Shohei Ohtani? (sports.yahoo.com)

Heaney strikes out 11, Garver and Garcia homer as Rangers beat White Sox 2-0 in less than 2 hours (leadertelegram.com)

How a Jacob deGrom pitch helped Texas Rangers land Max Scherzer (dallasnews.com)

Scherzer outlines discussions with Mets that led to trade to Rangers (sportsnet.com)

After quiet trade deadline, M’s counting on what they already had to make playoff push (seattletimes.com)

Mariners’ new players embrace Seattle: ‘Nothing but good vibes so far’ (seattletimes.com)

Seattle Mariners Designate Second Baseman Kolten Wong for Assignment (bvmsports.com)

MLB News from MLB.COM

The 23 best deals of the ‘23 Trade Deadline

These 7 teams are Trade Deadline winners

O’s bolster rotation by acquiring Flaherty from Cardinals

Marlins prove buyers at Deadline, swing trio of deals

E-Rod invokes no-trade clause, vetoes Dodgers trade

With another two hits, Arraez stays at .381

Strider breaks his own record, fastest to 200 K’s again

Houston Astros Birthday

C Humberto Quintero (44) appeared in 344 games for Houston from 2005 through 2011. He hit .234 with 13 jacks and 82 RBI while throwing out 33.1 percent of baserunners, mostly staying above the National League average.