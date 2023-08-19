Saturday Space City Scoop — August 19, 2023

The Houston Astros played a disappointing game last night. They’ll play a much better one tonight.

That was a painful offensive display, wasn’t it? At least Jose Altuve collected hit number 1998 and we have the Framberizer going up tomorrow. Here’s a supersized link-dump to get you through the morning. Five for Houston, three for the others in the AL West, two each for the rest of the AL, and one each for NL team.

Houston Astros News

Astros’ Michael Brantley ‘excited’ by early results in rehab games (houstonchronicle.com)

Houston Astros: Kyle Tucker out vs. Seattle Mariners with illness (houstonchronicle.com)

Burning questions Houston Astros must answer as they approach home stretch (houston.sportsmap.com)

Astros Anaylst Geoff Blum Joins The A-Team (sportstalk790.iheart.com)

Houston Astros Prospect Ethan Pecko Produces Disastrous Start at Fayetteville (si.com)

Around the AL West

Schools Over Stadiums Hoping to Provide Challenge to A’s Las Vegas Ballpark Plans (si.com)

“Athletics to the Pathetics”: Despite $2.5B Networth, Oakland’s John Fisher Fails to Help Hawaii With Cheap $10,000 Donation (essentiallysports.com)

Orioles-Athletics series preview: Time to take advantage of MLB’s worst team (camdenchat.com)

Angels, Dodgers reschedule games ahead of Hurricane Hilary (cbsnews.com)

Angels call up infielder Nolan Schanuel 40 days after drafting him 11th overall (denverpost.com)

Anthony Rendon Injury Update: Angels $245,000,000 star continues trend of missing significant playing time (sportskeeda.com)

Mariners provide optimistic Jarred Kelenic, J.P. Crawford updates (clutchpoints.com)

Why Scott Servais is giving Mariners a pass after some recent sloppy play (seattletimes.com)

Mariners and Muckleshoot Indian Tribe partnership expands (seattletimes.com)

Expect to see Rangers’ J.P. Martínez in center field for a while (dallasnews.com)

Who has been the most surprising Ranger this season? (audacy.com)

Preseason Prediction Gone Wrong for Texas Rangers from MLB.com (si.com)

Around the AL (East & Central)

Cleveland Guardians split doubleheader with Detroit Tigers (beaconjournal.com)

“Felt Long Overdue:” Former Cleveland Catcher Chimes In On Jose Ramirez-Tim Anderson Brawl (si.com)

Tarik Skubal records quality start in Tigers’ win vs. Guardians (mlb.com)

Doubleheader Recap: Tigers and Guardians Split ‘Em (blessyouboys.com)

Twins-Pirates series reunites pals Rocco Baldelli and Derek Shelton (twincities.com)

My Two Cents: Twins Don’t Have to Apologize For Winning AL Central By Default (si.com)

Clay County Commissioner: Royals to provide stadium finalists details Tuesday (kctv.com)

Bobby Witt Jr. hits go-ahead homer, Royals end skid with 4-3 win vs. Cubs (columbiamissourian.com)

Tim Anderson: Chicago White Sox shortstop vows to be better (chicagotribune.com)

White Sox’ Elvis Andrus hits leadoff blast for 100th career home run (ontapsportsnet.com)

Jhony Brito shelled in Yankees’ lifeless loss to Red Sox as season hits new low (nypost.com)

Yoshida, Bello lead Red Sox over skidding Yankees, who drop sixth straight and fall two under .500 (apnews.com)

Red Sox 8, Yankees 3: It Still Means More (overthemonster.com)

Why Alex Cora Wore ‘Underdog’ Shirt Before Red Sox-Yankees Series (nesn.com)

Rare West Coast hurricane has Rays, Angels playing 2 games Saturday (tampabay.com)

Wander Franco Has A Wife That He’s Apparently Never Mentioned, And Two Kids Too (outkick.com)

Dan Rodricks: A cosmic night of Orioles baseball, a sideshow at Camden Yards and six more very random items (baltimoresun.com)

Orioles enter MLB record books for avoiding series sweeps (clutchpoints.com)

Blue Jays: 3 roster moves Toronto must make ahead of playoffs stretch run (clutchpoints.com)

Watch: Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shows off his baseball IQ with incredible play doubling up the Cincinnati Reds (sportskeeda.com)

Around the National League

Spencer Strider, Braves blank Giants for third straight shutout (reuters.com)

Michael Lorenzen struggles in first start after no-hitter (philliesnation.com)

Sunday’s Marlins-Dodgers game moved to Sat. due to Hurricane Hilary (mlb.com)

Mets’ Pete Alonso tosses ball from Masyn Winn’s first-career hit into stands (nypost.com)

Washington Nationals’ Six-Man Rotation: SB Nation Reacts poll results... (federalbaseball.com)

Jesse Winker of the Milwaukee Brewers rehabbing against Cedar Rapids Kernels (thegazette.com)

Christian Encarnacion-Strand hits walk-off blast to give Reds 1-0 victory (redreporter.com)

Cubs claim reliever Edwin Uceta off waivers from Mets (nbcsportschicago.com)

Will Rocco Baldelli or his friend Derek Shelton spill video of tumble into Lake Minnetonka? (startribune.com)

BenFred: From Cardinals spring sensation to locked starter at shortstop? Masyn Winn can do it. (stltoday.com)

Dodgers will play doubleheader on Saturday with hurricane approaching region (ocregister.com)

Who is Jackson Merrill? Everything you need to know about Padres top prospect that could make MLB debut soon (sportskeeda.com)

Without manager Gabe Kapler, SF Giants continue lifeless play in loss to Braves (mercurynews.com)

5 Quick Questions: Peter Lambert and Ty Blach (milehighsports.com)

MLB moves Padres vs. Diamondbacks Sunday game in anticipation of Hilary (cbs8.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

Today

Second baseman Alex de Goti (29) had a cup of coffee with the Astros in 2021, going two-for-six with two runs and an RBI. He was recently released from the Minnesota Twins organization.

RHP Josh Fields (38) appeared 164 times for Houston in relief from 2013 through 2016. He struck out 197 in 159 innings, going 9-10 with a 1.258 WHIP and a 2.91 FIP.

RHP Woody Williams (57) closed out his 15-season MLB career at the age of 40 with Houston in 2007. In 33 appearances, including 31 starts, he was 8-15 with a 5.62 FIP and a 1.431 WHIP, He struck out 101 in 188 innings, and allowed a major league-high 35 home runs. You can tell pitching was shaky all across the majors that year, as Williams still managed to come in at 1.3 bWAR.

C Reggie Baldwin (69) played 52 games for the Astros in 1978 and 1979, hitting .241 and catching 122 2⁄ 3 innings behind the plate.

RHP Anthony Cruz (21) is in his second season pitching in the DSL. This year, he’s accumulated 45 K’s in 38 1⁄ 3 innings, pitching to a 1.226 WHIP and a 3.29 ERA.

Tomorrow

CF Cory Sullivan (44) played in 57 games for the 2010 Astros, hitting .188 while providing 1.000 fielding at all three outfield positions.

RHP Eurys Martich (21) is still an Astros prospect, but he hasn’t played this season. In 44 innings over the past two seasons at rookie ball, he struck out 60 in 44 innings, but he also walked 80. Not looking so good for Eurys.