Game 123 Thread. August 18, 2023, 7:10 CT. Mariners @ Astros

Astros' newly-minted "ace," J.P. France

By William Metzger(bilbos)
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros bring their starter with the lowest season ERA to face the third place but red-hot and breathing-down-the-necks-of-the-Astros, Mariners, tonight, J.P. France. The Mariners counter with Bryce Miller.

For more on this game and the series, check out Kevin’s analysis HERE.

Here’s the Astros’ lineup. No Kyle tonight. Yainer at first.

Jose Altuve ..............2B

ALex Bregman .........3B

Yordan Alvarez.........LF

Jon Singleton...........DH

Chas McCormick......RF

Jeremy Pena.............SS

Mauricio Dubon........CF

Martin Maldonado.....C

