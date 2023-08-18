Astros Crawfish Boil: August 18, 2023

Here’s the Friday Boil!

The Astros seem to be getting on a roll here at the right time of the season. Unfortunately, the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners also picked this time to get hot. All three clubs have won seven of their last 10. A little more fortunately, the Astros have a chance to take a lot of the wind out of the Mariners' sails.

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News (mlb.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Yimi García (33) appeared out of Houston’s bullpen 23 times through post-deadline 2021. He struck out 25 in 21 1⁄ 3 innings, with a 1.078 WHIP and a 3.36 FIP.

C Evan Gattis (37) appeared in 493 games for the Astros from 2015 through 2018. He slashed a healthy looking .245/.298/.471 line, with 96 jacks and 293 RBI. It’s been noted before, and will be again — Gattis hit 11 triples in 2015, ranking third in the American League — and only one other three-bagger over his six-season career. Just weird.

Corner infielder Jack Howell (62) appeared 61 times for the Astros in 1998 and 1999, closing out his 11-season MLB career with a .254/.361/.437 line which is his best from amongst his three career MLB teams.

RHP Luis Victorino (21) is 3-0 with 16 strikeouts in 18 innings for the FCL Astros. He’s only allowed 11 hits, but he’s walked 20. His advantage of throwing it where the hitter doesn’t expect is offset by the penalty of him not knowing where it’s going either.