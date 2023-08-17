Astros Reacts Survey: Will Michael Brantley Help the Astros in Their Pennant Run

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Astros fans and fans across the country.

Michael Brantley began yet another rehab assignment in Sugarland this week, and even hit a home run. When you’re a professional hitter, it’s like riding a bike; you never forget how.

Of course, he could get hurt yet again before making it back.

Will Michael Brantley help the Astros in their current race for the playoffs? Is he even necessary at this point with the possibility of Chas McCormick every day in Center Field and Yordan Alvarez every day in Left Field?

