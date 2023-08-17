Astros Prospect Report: August 16th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (47-69) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Whitcomb put Sugar Land on the board in the first inning with a 3 run double. Arrighetti got the start and pitched well striking out 6 over 5 scoreless innings. Allgeyer relieved Arrighetti and allowed 4 runs over 2 innings. The offense was unable to get anything else going as Sugar Land fell 4-3.

Note: Arrighetti has 121 K in 99.2 innings this season.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Nick Allgeyer , LHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Seth Martinez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (54-56) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Plumlee got the start and tossed a scoreless inning. He was relieved by Gusto who allowed 1 run over 4 innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 6th scoring 2 runs on a Daniels RBI double and a run scoring on an error. The Naturals retook the lead scoring 3 runs in the 7th as they went up 4-2. The offense was unable to comeback as the Hooks fell 4-2.

Note: Wagner has a .916 OPS this season.

Peyton Plumlee , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Ryan Gusto , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Ray Gaither , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (44-61) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Swanson started for Asheville and allowed 4 runs, all in the first, over 4 innings of work. Asheville got on the board with a 2 run single from Wrobleski in the 3rd. They got another run back on an error in the 5th inning. The Blueclaws got a run off De Paula in the 6th but Asheville got one back in the 8th on a Kato RBI single. That was it from the offense though as the Tourists fell 5-4.

Note: Wrobleski has 46 RBI this season.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K Brayan De Paula , LHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Franny Cobos, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-63) lost 4-0 (BOX SCORE)

Bloss made his Single-A debut and tossed 3 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts. He was relieved by Urias who allowed 4 runs over 4 innings of work. The offense was quiet on the night collecting just 3 this as they were shutout in the 4-0 loss.

Note: Williams has 5 SB this season.

Jake Bloss , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Manuel Urias , RHP: 4. IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

4. IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K Kasey Ford, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Luis Rodriguez - 6:05 CT

FV: Jose Fleury - 6:05 CT