Astros Crawfish Boil: August 17, 2023

Your Astros gained a game on the Texas Rangers, thanks to some pretty good pitching courtesy of the Los Angeles Angels. At 2 1⁄ 2 games back with a quarter of the season remaining, it’s entirely possible that Houston could make a run at the AL West crown. Still, it’s appearing more and more likely that they’ll complete the season in the second wildcard position.

Houston Astros News

Former Phillies, Mariners, and Giants catcher Andrew Knapp signed a minor league deal with the Astros yesterday.

AL West News

It’s a not-bad article by si.com!

MLB News (mlb.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

LHP Blake Taylor (28) was 7-6 in 92 trips out of the bullpen for Houston from 2020 through 2022. After getting DFA’d at the end of July, he was released by Houston two weeks ago. He has pitched to a 3.06 ERA, a 1.387 WHIP, and 67 K’s over 79 1⁄ 3 innings.

Infielder Tyler Greene (40) appeared in 39 games for the 2012 Astros, hitting .246/.278/.460 with seven homers and 11 RBI.

RHP Brett Myers (43) made 102 appearances for the Astros from 2010 through 2012, including 66 starts. In 470 1⁄ 3 innings, he struck out 360 and pitched to a 3.77 ERA and a 1.280 WHIP.

RHP Chad Qualls (45) pitched for Houston from 2004 through 2007 then again in 2014 and 2015. In 380 relief appearances, he was 27-22 with a 3.51 ERA and 307 K’s in 384 2⁄ 3 innings. He also had a 1.209 WHIP for Houston, one of nine teams for whom he appeared at the major league level.