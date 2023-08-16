Astros Crawfish Boil: August 16, 2023

Welcome to the Wednesday Boil!
Houston Astros News
Injuries & Moves: Altuve (left knee) exits early (astros.com)
Yuli Gurriel, Houston Astros both worse off after offseason departure (chron.com)
What’s really behind NY media smearing Astros ace out the door (SportsMap)
Astros Outfielder Starts Injury Rehab Assignment With Bang (si.com)
AL West News
Texas Rangers sign Josh Harrison to minor league deal (lonestarball.com)
The L.A. Angels are in meltdown mode … are they a lost cause? | The Bandwagon (sports.yahoo.com)
The A’s Don’t Just Want to Leave Oakland. They Want to Leave Moneyball Behind, Too. (wsj.com)
Seattle Mariners Get Encouraging Injury Update on Rookie Hurler Bryan Woo (si.com)
MLB News and Analysis
Yankees drop to .500 latest in season since 1995 after getting blanked by Braves (cbssports.com)
Consider the LOBster (FanGraphs)
From 1-30, MLB Pipeline ranks each club’s farm system (mlb.com)
Buying or Burying the Yankees, Giants and 9 Fringe MLB Contenders (Bleacher Report)
Loading comments...